Electrocore Announces Publication In JAMA Highlighting The Benefits Of Adding Quell Electrical Nerve Stimulation To Outpatient Physical Therapy In Fibromyalgia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCKAWAY, N.J., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today the publication of new clinical findings in JAMA Network Open titled,“Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation and Pain With Movement in People With Fibromyalgia: A Cluster Randomized Clinical Trial.”

The study evaluated the use of a modified Quell device, an FDA-authorized nonpharmacological wearable stimulation device, when added to outpatient physical therapy (“PT”) for people with fibromyalgia. The trial enrolled 384 participants [that completed baseline data collection], including 191 individuals in the PT-Quell group and 193 individuals in the PT-only group.

At day 60, reduction in movement-evoked pain was significantly greater in the PT-Quell group compared with the PT-only group, (between-group difference, −1.2 points [95% CI, −1.6 to −0.7]; P<.001), and statistically significant improvements favoring the PT-Quell group were also observed across several other secondary measures, including resting pain, pain interference, movement-evoked fatigue, resting fatigue, and fibromyalgia impact (FIQR) during the randomized phase. The benefits of Quell were observed within 30 days and were sustained for up to six months. Among respondents, 81% reported finding Quell helpful, and 55% continued to use Quell daily.

“Fibromyalgia represents a significant market opportunity, with conservative estimates suggesting that approximately 2% to 4% of the population is affected by the condition,” stated Peter Staats, MD, Chief Medical Officer at electroCore.“Quell is the first and only non-drug, FDA-cleared device indicated for fibromyalgia and the study results suggest that it may be a safe, inexpensive, and readily available treatment option for people living with the inflammatory condition.”

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About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a bioelectronic technology company whose mission is to improve health and quality of life through innovative non-invasive bioelectronic technologies. The Company's two leading prescription products, gammaCore® non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) and Quell® neurostimulator, treat chronic pain syndromes through non-invasive neuromodulation technology. Additionally, the company commercializes its handheld, and personal use TruvagaTM and TAC-STIMTM nVNS products utilizing bioelectronic technologies to promote general wellness and human performance.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other written and oral statements made by representatives of electroCore may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about anticipated results from the study using physical therapy in conjunction with Quell Fibromyalgia in patients in an outpatient setting in patients with fibromyalgia, the use of Quell Fibromyalgia in conjunction with physical therapy to minimize pain and fatigue, the Company's future business strategies, growth opportunities, prospects, product development, and market expansion, and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as“anticipates,”“will,”“expects,”“believes,”“intends,”“may,”“potential,” and other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the performance of Quell Fibromyalgia as a technology to reduce pain and fatigue, the ability of the Company to develop and commercialize new products or technologies, its ability to obtain regulatory clearance or approval for new indications, electroCore's results of operations and financial performance, inflation and currency fluctuations, and any expectations electroCore may have with respect thereto, as well as competition in the industry in which electroCore operates and overall economic and market conditions. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and electroCore assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents electroCore files with the SEC available at

Contact:

ECOR Investor Relations

(973) 302-9253

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