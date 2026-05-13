One Stop Systems To Attend Special Operations Forces Week On May 19 - 21

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Showcasing rugged AI Compute Solutions“Built for the edge, engineered for the fight” at Booth #5006

OSS to demonstrate rugged Edge AI, sensor fusion, and tactical compute capabilities with integrated technology partners

ESCONDIDO, Calif., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (“OSS” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in rugged high performance compute (“HPC”) for artificial intelligence (“AI”), machine learning (“ML”) and sensor processing at the edge, today announced it will showcase a range of mission-ready products and integrated solutions designed to support modern warfighters at Special Operations Forces Week, taking place May 19–21, 2026, at the Tampa Convention Center.

OSS plans to showcase rugged AI compute solutions designed for Special Operations Forces (“SOF”) applications, including its 1U fully immersive server and reduced size, weight, and power (“SWaP”) highly rugged embedded solutions designed to bring advanced compute performance to vehicle, unmanned aerial system (“UAS”), and soldier-worn applications.

Robert Kalebaugh, OSS VP of Sales, commented,“Special Operations Forces Week is a premier gathering for the global special operations community and an opportunity for collaboration, learning, and development with defense leaders, partners, and integrators. We look forward to showcasing products and solutions intended for SOF applications and mission-critical operations in what may be the world's most demanding environments. Built for the edge and engineered for the fight, OSS's specialized high-performance compute and AI-enabled edge solutions are designed to support performance, reliability, and mobility requirements for defense applications.”

Integrated technology partners featured at OSS's booth (#5006) are expected to include:



Latent AI: Deployable edge AI software solutions designed for tactical environments. OSS and Latent AI will showcase how rugged compute and optimized AI software can help customers accelerate AI inferencing at the edge.

Maris Technologies: Israeli-based OEM specializing in ultra-compact rugged compute and storage solutions for combat vehicles, UAS, situational awareness, and C5ISR applications. OSS and Maris will highlight embedded mission-ready platforms for defense edge deployments. Tauro Tech: Developer of AI-driven real-time applications powered by Holoscan. OSS and Tauro Tech will showcase scalable sensor fusion, high-speed camera integration, and AI-enabled decision support for demanding operational environments.



Visitors attending the Special Operations Forces Week can see the OSS line of products and solutions at Booth #5006.

For product inquiries or to schedule a meeting, contact OSS sales engineers at ... or call (877) 438-2724.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding 'edge'. OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As one of the fastest growing segments of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI enabled solutions require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to . You can also follow OSS on X, YouTube, and LinkedIn.



Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "anticipate," "aim," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "suggest," "strategy," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions or phrases, or the negative of those expressions or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, current statements regarding market opportunities, event participation, planned demonstrations, technology partners and collaborations, event participation, product capabilities, potential defense programs, and anticipated customer interest. These statements are based on current expectations and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks relating to program awards and timing, customer orders and cancellations, product and technology partners' performance and qualification, dependence on third-party technology partners, competitive technologies, go-to-market execution, changes in government procurement processes and budgets, supply chain constraints, and geopolitical or macroeconomic conditions. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Participation in SOF Week does not imply endorsement by the U.S. Department of Defense, USSOCOM, or any government agency.

Media Contacts:

Robert Kalebaugh

One Stop Systems, Inc.

Tel (858) 518-6154

Email contact

Investor Relations:

Andrew Berger

Managing Director

SM Berger & Company, Inc.

Tel (216) 464-6400

Email contact