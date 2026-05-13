5 Uncapped IPL 2026 Players Who Deserve India Call-Up After Breakout Performances

IPL 2026 has unearthed fresh Indian talent. From teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record-breaking batting to Prince Yadav's fiery pace, these uncapped stars have shown consistency and skill.

At just 15, Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored 440 runs in 11 games at a strike rate of 236.56, including a 103 off 36 balls. He also smashed 175 in the Under-19 World Cup final, earning Player of the Tournament.

Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya has turned powerplays into scoring zones. His 93 off 37 balls against Lucknow Super Giants and 56 against Delhi Capitals highlight his fearless approach. A left-hander with clean hitting, he fits India's T20 template.

Lucknow Super Giants pacer Prince Yadav took 16 wickets in 11 matches at 20.94 average. His standout moment came when he bowled Virat Kohli with a sharp nip-backer. With yorkers and hard lengths, he looks ready for India's white-ball setup.

Delhi Capitals' Auqib Nabi struggled in IPL 2026 but excelled domestically. He claimed 60 wickets in 10 Ranji Trophy matches, plus 15 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and 14 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. His swing and batting ability make him a valuable all-rounder.

Chennai Super Kings batter Kartik Sharma scored 153 runs in seven games, with unbeaten knocks of 54 and 41. He had earlier piled up 445 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Calm under pressure, he is a dependable finisher against spin.