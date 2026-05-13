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Trump Taps Ex-Private Prison Executive to Head ICE
(MENAFN) A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that senior U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official David Venturella has been tapped to head the agency, following the resignation of former acting director Todd Lyons last month.
Venturella previously helmed ICE's Secure Communities program before transitioning to the private sector, joining prison contractor GEO Group as senior vice president of client relations — a role he held until 2023. Following his retirement, he continued to advise the company on contracts in a consulting capacity.
The appointment raises immediate conflict-of-interest questions: GEO Group holds more than $1 billion in contracts with ICE, according to media, citing public records.
Secure Communities — the fingerprint-sharing program that cross-referenced jail bookings with federal immigration databases to flag undocumented individuals — was shut down in 2014 by then-DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson under President Barack Obama, who cited the program's corrosive effect on trust between immigrant communities and local law enforcement. President Donald Trump revived it during his first term in 2017.
In March, Trump replaced Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem with Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin.
Venturella's appointment comes as ICE operations have surged under Trump's second-term mass deportation agenda, drawing intense national scrutiny. Enforcement actions in Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and Chicago have generated widespread controversy — most gravely in Minneapolis, where federal agents fatally shot two U.S. citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, during an operation.
Lyons' departure on May 31 coincided with a record funding lapse at the agency, though the precise circumstances behind his exit remain unclear.
Venturella previously helmed ICE's Secure Communities program before transitioning to the private sector, joining prison contractor GEO Group as senior vice president of client relations — a role he held until 2023. Following his retirement, he continued to advise the company on contracts in a consulting capacity.
The appointment raises immediate conflict-of-interest questions: GEO Group holds more than $1 billion in contracts with ICE, according to media, citing public records.
Secure Communities — the fingerprint-sharing program that cross-referenced jail bookings with federal immigration databases to flag undocumented individuals — was shut down in 2014 by then-DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson under President Barack Obama, who cited the program's corrosive effect on trust between immigrant communities and local law enforcement. President Donald Trump revived it during his first term in 2017.
In March, Trump replaced Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem with Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin.
Venturella's appointment comes as ICE operations have surged under Trump's second-term mass deportation agenda, drawing intense national scrutiny. Enforcement actions in Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and Chicago have generated widespread controversy — most gravely in Minneapolis, where federal agents fatally shot two U.S. citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, during an operation.
Lyons' departure on May 31 coincided with a record funding lapse at the agency, though the precise circumstances behind his exit remain unclear.
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