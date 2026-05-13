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Belgium Sets Record Military Recruitment Year
(MENAFN) Belgium’s armed forces brought in almost 3,000 new professional soldiers in 2025, together with around 800 reservists and over 700 civilian staff members. This marks the highest level of recruitment recorded in recent years, according to data published on Wednesday.
Information obtained at the request of Belgian legislator Axel Weydts revealed that the military appointed 509 new officers and 1,181 non-commissioned officers, both figures exceeding those of previous years. The findings were reported by a news agency.
The number of individuals joining as regular soldiers stayed largely unchanged at 1,303 recruits. Meanwhile, gender distribution continued to be uneven, with men accounting for 2,561 new personnel, while female participation gradually increased to 432 new service members.
Defense Minister Theo Francken has outlined an ambition to grow the country’s armed forces to nearly 35,000 people by 2029. This target includes professional soldiers, reservists, and civilian employees as part of a broader expansion strategy.
In addition, the military is actively recruiting more technical experts and information technology specialists to address ongoing workforce shortages linked to a rising wave of retirements. Last year, recruitment figures included 800 reservists and 713 civilian staff.
Regionally, the Walloon area contributed the largest share of new recruits. Within Flanders, the province of Limburg outperformed the national average in recruitment numbers.
Information obtained at the request of Belgian legislator Axel Weydts revealed that the military appointed 509 new officers and 1,181 non-commissioned officers, both figures exceeding those of previous years. The findings were reported by a news agency.
The number of individuals joining as regular soldiers stayed largely unchanged at 1,303 recruits. Meanwhile, gender distribution continued to be uneven, with men accounting for 2,561 new personnel, while female participation gradually increased to 432 new service members.
Defense Minister Theo Francken has outlined an ambition to grow the country’s armed forces to nearly 35,000 people by 2029. This target includes professional soldiers, reservists, and civilian employees as part of a broader expansion strategy.
In addition, the military is actively recruiting more technical experts and information technology specialists to address ongoing workforce shortages linked to a rising wave of retirements. Last year, recruitment figures included 800 reservists and 713 civilian staff.
Regionally, the Walloon area contributed the largest share of new recruits. Within Flanders, the province of Limburg outperformed the national average in recruitment numbers.
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