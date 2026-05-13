Cold Brew Coffee Market To Hit USD 8.36 Billion By 2031 Driven By Rising Demand For Premium & RTD Coffee Beverages, Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The cold brew coffee market is poised for significant expansion through the end of the decade. This trajectory is defined by a robust CAGR of 17.12%, driven primarily by the rising popularity of premium ready-to-drink options and specialty coffee culture.

Hyderabad, India, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report by Mordor Intelligence, the cold brew coffee market size is expected to increase from USD 3.79 billion in 2026 to USD 8.36 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 17.12% during the forecast period (2026–2031). Rising consumer preference for premium coffee experiences, growing demand for ready-to-drink beverages, and increasing adoption of specialty coffee products are accelerating global market expansion.

Cold Brew Coffee Market Trends Driving Industry Expansion

A key cold brew coffee market trend is the growing shift from traditional instant coffee toward premium, slow-extracted beverages with lower acidity and differentiated flavor profiles.

Consumers are increasingly seeking single-origin beans, nitrogen-infused products, and functional cold brew variants containing protein, adaptogens, and plant-based ingredients.

Rising Preference for Distinctive and Premium Coffee Beverages

Mordor Intelligence highlights that the increasing demand for unique and premium coffee experiences is significantly contributing to the cold brew coffee market growth.

Cold extraction methods produce lower acidity and smoother taste profiles, allowing brands to highlight flavor complexity and specialty bean origins.

Younger consumers are increasingly willing to pay premium prices for artisanal and innovative ready-to-drink coffee products.

Bhavesh-Narasinha Varute, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says“Assessment of the cold brew coffee market increasingly requires consistent tracking of evolving consumer purchasing patterns, retail positioning, and product innovation activity, making structured comparative analysis essential for strategic planning. Mordor Intelligence applies a transparent research framework grounded in multi-source validation and sector-level market monitoring to support commercially reliable decision-making.”

Growing Popularity of Ready-to-Drink Formats

Ready-to-drink (RTD) cold brew products continue to dominate the market due to their convenience and accessibility across retail channels.

Supermarkets, convenience stores, and foodservice outlets are increasingly expanding chilled RTD coffee offerings to meet rising consumer demand.

Manufacturers are also introducing innovative packaging formats and sustainable solutions to improve shelf life and enhance portability.

At-Home Coffee Customization Supporting Innovation

The rise of at-home beverage customization is creating new opportunities in the cold brew coffee market.

Consumers are increasingly investing in modular brewers, recyclable coffee pods, and cold foam accessories to recreate café-style beverages at home.

This trend is encouraging brands to introduce premium concentrates, flash-chill systems, and customizable brewing solutions.

Segment Insights Highlighting Market Opportunities

By Form

Ground

Cold Brew Pods

RTD Cold Brew Coffee

Others (Liquid Concentrates and Others)

By Flavor

Flavored

Unflavored

By Packaging Format

Bottle

Can

Others (Sachets and Others)

By Nature

Conventional

Organic

By Distribution Channel

On-Trade

Off-Trade



Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience/Grocery Stores Online Retail

Other Off-Trade Channels

Regional Outlook and Growth Dynamics

Mordor Intelligence analysis shows that North America accounted for the largest share of the cold brew coffee market in 2025, supported by established café networks, strong RTD penetration, and premium consumer spending patterns.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth through 2031 due to rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and the rapid expansion of specialty coffee culture in China, India, and Southeast Asia.

Europe is also experiencing significant growth, driven by expanding RTD coffee availability and increasing consumer interest in plant-based cold brew beverages.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Developments

The cold brew coffee market remains moderately competitive, with major beverage companies and specialty coffee brands investing heavily in innovation, acquisitions, and sustainable packaging solutions.

Companies are increasingly focusing on plant-based formulations, nitrogen-infused beverages, and omnichannel distribution strategies to strengthen their market positions.

Key Companies In in The the Cold Brew Coffee Industry

Starbucks Corporation

Nestlé S.A.

JAB Holding Company

The Coca-Cola Company

Danone S.A.

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The global coffee market is projected to reach USD 238.99 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.18%. Despite a significant price surge in late 2024 and early 2025-where green coffee prices reached record highs due to tight stocks-demand remains strong for premium ground and single-origin beans. Roasters are increasingly investing in climate-resilient crop varieties to secure long-term production. While North America remains the largest market, the Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing hub, driven by a younger urban demographic that is increasingly choosing high-quality coffee over traditional tea.

The instant coffee market is estimated at USD 38.57 billion in 2026, forecast to reach USD 51.18 billion by 2031. This sector is undergoing a "premiumization" shift, as freeze-dried technology allows for better flavor retention, making instant formats more competitive with fresh-brewed coffee. However, margins are currently under pressure due to a 28.2% drop in soluble coffee exports at the start of 2025. In response, manufacturers are focusing on single-serve sachets and sustainable packaging to maintain accessibility in price-sensitive markets like Eastern Europe and Southeast Asia.

The coffee creamer market is forecast to hit USD 10.77 billion by 2031, with a robust CAGR of 6.2%. Creamers have evolved into experience-defining ingredients, with a surge in demand for non-dairy, plant-based variants (almond, oat, and coconut) that now account for over 55% of the non-dairy segment's share. "Barista-grade" liquid creamers lead the market for their superior mouthfeel, while new spray-drying innovations are improving the solubility of powdered formats. The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing the highest growth, fueled by China's double-digit surge in coffee consumption and a growing middle class seeking café-quality beverages at home.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.

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