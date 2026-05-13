Drone Strike On Minibus In Kherson: Injury Toll Climbs To Nine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson City Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

“We already know of nine people injured in an enemy drone attack on a minibus in the city center around 11:15 a.m.,” the statement said.

As noted, a 60-year-old woman and a 72-year-old man were taken to the hospital in moderate condition. Both have blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. Medical personnel are providing assistance to the victims and conducting further examinations.

Zelensky: Currently over 100 Russian drones in sky; new attacks may occur throughout day

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked a minibus in central Kherson with a drone; earlier reports indicated seven casualties.