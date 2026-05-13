Drone Strike On Minibus In Kherson: Injury Toll Climbs To Nine
“We already know of nine people injured in an enemy drone attack on a minibus in the city center around 11:15 a.m.,” the statement said.
As noted, a 60-year-old woman and a 72-year-old man were taken to the hospital in moderate condition. Both have blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. Medical personnel are providing assistance to the victims and conducting further examinations.Read also: Zelensky: Currently over 100 Russian drones in sky; new attacks may occur throughout day
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked a minibus in central Kherson with a drone; earlier reports indicated seven casualties.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment