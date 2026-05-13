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Drone Strike On Minibus In Kherson: Injury Toll Climbs To Nine

Drone Strike On Minibus In Kherson: Injury Toll Climbs To Nine


2026-05-13 07:46:02
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson City Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

“We already know of nine people injured in an enemy drone attack on a minibus in the city center around 11:15 a.m.,” the statement said.

As noted, a 60-year-old woman and a 72-year-old man were taken to the hospital in moderate condition. Both have blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. Medical personnel are providing assistance to the victims and conducting further examinations.

Read also: Zelensky: Currently over 100 Russian drones in sky; new attacks may occur throughout day

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked a minibus in central Kherson with a drone; earlier reports indicated seven casualties.

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UkrinForm

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