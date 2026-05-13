Azerbaijan And Iran Discuss Regional Situation

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation focusing on regional developments and prospects for a diplomatic resolution of ongoing issues surrounding Iran, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the discussion covered bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, the current situation in the region, and the progress of ongoing negotiation processes related to regional stability.

Araghchi shared detailed insights into the negotiation process. Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan supports efforts to resolve the conflict through peace and negotiations.

The two ministers also exchanged views on a range of bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest, highlighting continued communication between Baku and Tehran on matters affecting regional security.