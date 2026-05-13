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French Senate Blocks Assisted Dying Law Again as Debate Intensifies
(MENAFN) The French Senate has voted down a bill establishing a right to assisted dying for the second time, while opposition figures have renewed calls for a national referendum on the issue.
The upper house, which is controlled by a right-wing and centrist majority, rejected the remaining articles of the proposal after previously turning down a key provision described as the “cornerstone” of the reform, according to reports.
The legislation, supported by President Emmanuel Macron’s government and initially approved by the National Assembly, aimed to create a regulated framework allowing assisted dying in specific cases involving patients with serious and incurable illnesses.
Bruno Retailleau, leader of the Republicans (LR) party and a presidential contender, criticized the government’s potential use of parliamentary procedures that could allow the National Assembly to override the Senate’s decision, and urged that the issue be put to a public vote through a referendum.
The upper house, which is controlled by a right-wing and centrist majority, rejected the remaining articles of the proposal after previously turning down a key provision described as the “cornerstone” of the reform, according to reports.
The legislation, supported by President Emmanuel Macron’s government and initially approved by the National Assembly, aimed to create a regulated framework allowing assisted dying in specific cases involving patients with serious and incurable illnesses.
Bruno Retailleau, leader of the Republicans (LR) party and a presidential contender, criticized the government’s potential use of parliamentary procedures that could allow the National Assembly to override the Senate’s decision, and urged that the issue be put to a public vote through a referendum.
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