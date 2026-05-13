MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Daura Gold Expands Antonella-Libelulas Project in Peru

May 13, 2026 7:30 AM EDT | Source: Daura Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - Daura Gold Corp. (TSXV: DGC) (OTCQB: DGCOF) (the " Company " or " Daura ") is pleased to announce the strategic expansion of the Company's flagship Antonella-Libelulas Project in Ancash, Peru by staking two new claims in the district-Libelulas 25 and Libelulas 26-further expanding its footprint by 2,000 hectares.

The newly staked Libelulas 25 and Libelulas 26 concessions expand Daura's land position east of the Antonella target by approximately 2,000 hectares. The Antonella-Libelulas Project now covers approximately 10,600 hectares in the Ancash region of Peru and hosts several priority exploration targets, including Antonella, Antonella North and Libelulas.

The Antonella-Libelulas Project forms part of Daura's broader Ancash land package, which spans more than 18,000 hectares and also includes the Tayacoto and Yanamina Projects.

"This was an excellent opportunity for Daura to meaningfully expand our land position in this highly prospective district," stated Mark Sumner, Chairman and CEO of Daura Gold. "The new concessions, strengthens our control over the eastern extension of the key mineralized structural corridor at Libelulas. Located approximately 6 km from Highlander Silver's Bonita target and 15 km southwest of Barrick's past-producing Pierina mine, these claims further position Daura within one of Peru's most prolific gold-silver districts. With multiple targets emerging, and positive community engagement, we are actively advancing the project with the goal of commencing drilling at Antonella at the earliest opportunity."







Map 1. The Antonella-Libelulas Project (including key targets Antonella, Antonella North, & Libelulas) and the Tayacoto Project cover 12,600 ha.

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Map 2. Map of Daura Golds Ancash Land Package covering +18,124 ha.

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The new Libelulas 25 and Libelulas 26 claims were acquired through direct application with INGEMMET, Peru's mining concession authority.

Qualified Person

Stuart Mills, M.Sc., is the Company's qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101-Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release. No limitations or failures to verify were identified. Mr. Mills is not independent of the Company, as he is the Company's Vice President of Exploration.

ABOUT DAURA GOLD CORP.

Daura Gold Corp. is a TSX Venture Exchange-listed exploration company focused on the discovery and development of high-impact gold and silver assets in South America.

In Peru, the Company holds a 100% undivided interest in over 18,000 hectares of mineral concessions in the prolific Ancash region, including the 10,600-hectare Antonella-Libelulas Project, which is the primary focus of ongoing exploration activities.

In Argentina, Daura has entered into a binding letter agreement with Latin Metals Inc. to earn up to an 80% interest in the Cerro Bayo / La Flora Projects, located in the prolific Deseado Massif. This region hosts numerous producing mines and advanced-stage projects, including Cerro Negro, San José, and Cap Oeste. The Cerro Bayo / La Flora Projects benefit from established infrastructure, strong community support, and active exploration programs, including drilling and IP geophysical surveys. Daura has completed its first drill program and is expecting results in Q2 2026.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Mark Sumner

Chairman & CEO

For further information please contact:

Kaitlin Taylor, Investor Relations

...

William T.P. Tsang, CFO and Secretary

(604) 669-0660

...

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the anticipated benefits from staking the Libelulas 25 and Libelulas 26 claims; the anticipated timing for the assay results from the Company's first drill program at Cerro Bayo; and statements regarding the Company's exploration and development plans and operations. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Daura cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Daura's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks that the Company may not be able to realize the benefits from staking the Libelulas 25 and Libelulas 26 claims as anticipated, or at all; risks that the Company may not obtain the assay results for the first drill program at Cerro Bayo as anticipated, or at all; future prices and the supply of gold and other precious and other metals; future demand for gold and other valuable metals; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; risks of the mineral exploration industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; adverse weather conditions and failure to obtain necessary regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Daura disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.







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Source: Daura Gold Corp.