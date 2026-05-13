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China Signals Support for Trump Visit
(MENAFN) China announced on Wednesday that it "welcomes" US President Donald Trump's upcoming state trip, while emphasizing the need for "respect and equality" in bilateral relations to deliver "more stability and certainty to the world."
Speaking to journalists, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated that diplomacy between heads of state plays an "irreplaceable role" in offering strategic direction for ties between China and the United States.
Guo remarked that China "welcomes President Trump's state visit to China," noting that Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping "will exchange views on major issues concerning China-US relations and world peace and development" throughout the visit.
He further stressed that "The two sides will act in the spirit of respect, equality and mutual benefits and provide more stability and certainty to the world," underscoring Beijing’s expectation for balanced and cooperative engagement.
China is preparing to receive Trump from Wednesday through Friday, marking the first journey to the country by a sitting American president in almost nine years. Key subjects expected to dominate discussions include the Middle East conflict, Taiwan, commerce, tariffs, and advanced technology.
Although numerous chief executives are accompanying Trump during the trip, First Lady Melania Trump will not be part of the delegation.
Earlier, Trump stated that his "very first request" to Xi would be to "open up" China to US businesses.
Speaking to journalists, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated that diplomacy between heads of state plays an "irreplaceable role" in offering strategic direction for ties between China and the United States.
Guo remarked that China "welcomes President Trump's state visit to China," noting that Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping "will exchange views on major issues concerning China-US relations and world peace and development" throughout the visit.
He further stressed that "The two sides will act in the spirit of respect, equality and mutual benefits and provide more stability and certainty to the world," underscoring Beijing’s expectation for balanced and cooperative engagement.
China is preparing to receive Trump from Wednesday through Friday, marking the first journey to the country by a sitting American president in almost nine years. Key subjects expected to dominate discussions include the Middle East conflict, Taiwan, commerce, tariffs, and advanced technology.
Although numerous chief executives are accompanying Trump during the trip, First Lady Melania Trump will not be part of the delegation.
Earlier, Trump stated that his "very first request" to Xi would be to "open up" China to US businesses.
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