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Korean Air Sets December 17 for Asiana Merger
(MENAFN) Korean Air will formally unveil its unified national carrier on Dec. 17, following the completion of legal procedures finalizing its acquisition of rival Asiana Airlines, local media reported Wednesday.
The long-anticipated merger traces its origins to a share subscription agreement first inked in November 2020. Under the full-scale consolidation, Korean Air will absorb Asiana's entire portfolio of assets, liabilities, rights, obligations, and workforce, media reported.
The agreed share exchange ratio sets one Korean Air share against 0.2736432 Asiana Airlines shares.
The deal's roots lie partly in a financial rescue operation during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the South Korean government and state creditors injected 3.6 trillion won — equivalent to $2.42 billion — in emergency funds to keep the ailing Asiana afloat.
A Korean Air official underscored the strategic ambitions behind the union. "The integration will elevate Korean Air's global market presence and establish Incheon International Airport as a dominant global hub through optimized network connectivity and increased transit efficiency," the official said.
Beyond the structural merger, Korean Air is pressing ahead with operational consolidation, working to unify the two carriers' loyalty programs, raise passenger service standards, and upgrade training facilities — all ahead of the combined airline's official launch date.
The long-anticipated merger traces its origins to a share subscription agreement first inked in November 2020. Under the full-scale consolidation, Korean Air will absorb Asiana's entire portfolio of assets, liabilities, rights, obligations, and workforce, media reported.
The agreed share exchange ratio sets one Korean Air share against 0.2736432 Asiana Airlines shares.
The deal's roots lie partly in a financial rescue operation during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the South Korean government and state creditors injected 3.6 trillion won — equivalent to $2.42 billion — in emergency funds to keep the ailing Asiana afloat.
A Korean Air official underscored the strategic ambitions behind the union. "The integration will elevate Korean Air's global market presence and establish Incheon International Airport as a dominant global hub through optimized network connectivity and increased transit efficiency," the official said.
Beyond the structural merger, Korean Air is pressing ahead with operational consolidation, working to unify the two carriers' loyalty programs, raise passenger service standards, and upgrade training facilities — all ahead of the combined airline's official launch date.
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