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Scientists Warn 2026 Could Bring Record Heat And Wildfires

Scientists Warn 2026 Could Bring Record Heat And Wildfires


2026-05-13 07:31:07
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Scientists have warned that the second half of 2026 could see extreme heatwaves, destructive wildfires and severe weather events fueled by a possible“super El Niño” and worsening climate change.

Researchers from World Weather Attribution said about 150 million hectares of land burned globally in the first four months of 2026, more than double recent averages.

Data from Copernicus Programme showed sea surface temperatures reached near-record levels last month, raising concerns that a powerful El Niño event may develop later this year.

Scientists said rising global temperatures could worsen droughts, floods, storms and forest fires worldwide. Parts of the United States recorded their warmest winter on record, while temperatures in parts of India climbed to 46 degrees Celsius.

Climate experts also warned that tropical forests in the Amazon, Oceania and Southeast Asia face growing wildfire risks as global warming accelerates extreme weather patterns.

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Khaama Press

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