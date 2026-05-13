Haryana Couple Dies By Suicide After Conflict Over Daughter-In-Law's Social Media Reels, Short Clothes

A Panipat couple died by suicide after harassment by daughter-in-law and her family. They were found unconscious on May 9 and later died in hospital. The family claims disputes over daughter-in-law's lifestyle and social media led to mental stress.

A tragic case has been reported from Nara village in Panipat, where a couple allegedly died by suicide after months of harassment and intimidation by their daughter-in-law and her family.

Rajesh, 46, and Suman, 44, were found unconscious at their home on May 9. They were first taken to a private hospital and later shifted to Rohtak for further treatment. However, both died due to the incident.

Doctors at Panipat Civil Hospital declared Suman dead on arrival. Rajesh was referred to Pt BD Sharma PGIMS in Rohtak, where he died in the early hours of Sunday.

Police said the bodies were handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination.

The family has alleged that the couple was facing continuous harassment from their daughter-in-law, Sneha, her parents, and her sister. According to the complaint, the disputes had been going on for months.

The family described the situation as a 'sordid tale' of daily conflict, which they claim caused severe mental stress to Rajesh and Suman. They also alleged that Sneha's family had physically assaulted them at times, according to a report by the Times of India.

Before their deaths, the victims reportedly shared details of ongoing disputes and claimed they were under constant pressure.

According to the family, Rajesh's son, Ashish, had a love-cum-arranged marriage with Sneha, who is from Delhi. The marriage took place in January 2025, around 15 months ago.

Ashish and Sneha reportedly met on a social media platform and were in a relationship for nearly two years before getting married. The families had agreed to the marriage.

However, after the wedding, disputes allegedly began within the household. The family said disagreements often happened over lifestyle choices and Sneha's use of social media.

They claimed that Sneha frequently made and shared 'reels' on social media, which led to arguments. Living in a traditional village setting, Rajesh and Suman reportedly objected to her clothing style such as wearing revealing or short clothes and online activities.

Panipat, HaryanaAn elderly couple committed suicide after daily physical abuse by their daughter-in-law over clothing arguments biggest criminal here is the cowardly son. He watched his wife beat his parents to death just 15 months after his love marriage and did... twitter/mD6A2AnqfU

- Uncle Sam (@UncleSamGlobal) May 11, 2026

The family says these differences turned into serious conflicts over time.

According to information provided by the family, Rajesh and Suman allegedly consumed poison at their home on Saturday. After noticing their condition, relatives rushed them to a private hospital.

From there, they were referred to Panipat Civil Hospital and then to Rohtak. Despite medical efforts, both died.

Police have said they are investigating all aspects of the case.

Rajesh's brother filed a complaint at the Matloda police station. Based on this complaint, police registered a case under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with abetment to suicide.

Madlauda police have booked four people, Sneha, her mother, her father, and her sister, on charges of allegedly harassing the couple. All four accused are reportedly absconding.

According to Tribune India report, Sub-Inspector Rakesh Kumar, SHO of Madlauda police station, confirmed that a case has been registered and investigation is ongoing. He said further action will depend on evidence collected during the probe.

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- Goldy Srivastav (@GoldySrivastav) May 12, 2026

Police have also visited the spot as part of the investigation.

Investigation continues

Authorities are examining all claims made by the family. The exact circumstances leading to the deaths will be determined as the investigation progresses.

The case has raised concerns in the local area, as the incident appears to have developed from family disputes after a marriage that initially had the consent of both families.

Police have said they are taking the matter seriously and are working to establish the facts.