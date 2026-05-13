Hockey India Expands Level-1 Coaching Programme As Certified Coaches Cross 600 Nationwide

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Hockey India has announced the next phase of its Coaching Education Pathway Level '1' programme, extending the initiative to new centres in Coimbatore and Haridwar as the federation continues its push to strengthen India's grassroots coaching structure.

The upcoming batches will be held in Coimbatore and Haridwar in May and June 2026, with registrations opening on May 13 and closing on May 17.

The programme, introduced as part of Hockey India's long-term developmental roadmap, has certified more than 600 coaches between 2019 and 2026. The federation views the initiative as a key pillar for building a technically stronger, more self-sustaining domestic ecosystem.

The coaching pathway has been designed to provide a structured progression system, beginning at the grassroots level and extending through to elite international coaching standards. It combines online modules with practical, face-to-face assessments and competency-based evaluations.

Former Indian captain Rani Rampal, now an FIH Academy Level 3-certified coach, highlighted the importance of formal coaching education in helping former players transition into leadership roles.

“Transitioning from a player to a coach is a distinct journey, and the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway has been absolutely instrumental in that process,“ said Rani, who also benefited from this programme and is an FIH Academy Level 3 Certified Coach.“Progressing through the formal levels gave me a much deeper and more structured understanding of modern coaching methodologies, tactical planning, and athlete management.”

The former skipper also stressed the system's wider impact on player development across age groups.

“For our domestic ecosystem, this framework is truly a game-changer. It ensures that coaches across the country speak the same technical language. In my role with the sub-junior team, I see firsthand how applying these advanced international concepts at the developmental stage directly accelerates the growth of our young athletes and prepares them for the highest level,” she added.

According to Hockey India, the current tally of certified coaches in the pathway includes 337 Level 1 coaches and 54 Level 2 coaches, along with multiple certifications under the FIH Academy structure. The pathway has also produced 74 FIH Academy Level 3-certified coaches and 4 Level 4-certified coaches.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey described the milestone as an important step in building long-term sporting excellence, as he said, "A robust homegrown coaching structure is the bedrock of any world-class sporting nation. Passing the milestone of over 600 certified coaches reflects our vision to make Indian hockey self-reliant and technically sound from the grassroots up. By equipping our domestic coaches with modern methodologies, we are directly ensuring that the next generation of young athletes receives the highest standard of mentorship right from their formative years."

Meanwhile, Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh said the expansion into different regions reflected the federation's broader commitment to inclusivity and accessibility.

"The expansion of the Coaching Education Pathway into varied regions like Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand highlights our commitment to reaching every corner of the country. We are particularly proud of the core focus on gender equality and the active transition of our international athletes into formal coaching roles. This structured framework ensures that the vast tactical knowledge of our most experienced individuals is effectively channelled back into the Indian hockey pipeline,” he said.

The Level '1' course includes an eight-hour practical coaching assessment and requires participants to complete both classroom and online assignments before certification is awarded. Coaches progressing successfully through the domestic levels eventually become eligible to enrol in official FIH Academy coaching programmes.