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Earthquake Shakes Area Near Iran’s Capital
(MENAFN) A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck late Tuesday near Iran’s capital, affecting regions close to the city of Pardis, east of Tehran, according to Iran’s Seismological Center.
The quake occurred at 2016 GMT at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), based on an initial report.
The epicenter was identified near the border between Tehran and Mazandaran provinces, approximately 41 kilometers from Tehran and 77 kilometers from Karaj.
The tremor was reportedly felt in several surrounding areas, including parts of eastern Tehran province and nearby cities in Mazandaran province.
No immediate reports of casualties or damage were released following the earthquake.
The quake occurred at 2016 GMT at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), based on an initial report.
The epicenter was identified near the border between Tehran and Mazandaran provinces, approximately 41 kilometers from Tehran and 77 kilometers from Karaj.
The tremor was reportedly felt in several surrounding areas, including parts of eastern Tehran province and nearby cities in Mazandaran province.
No immediate reports of casualties or damage were released following the earthquake.
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