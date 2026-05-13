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China Signals Warm Welcome for Trump Visit, Calls for Balanced US Ties
(MENAFN) According to reports, China has said it “welcomes” US President Donald Trump’s upcoming state visit while stressing that future relations between Beijing and Washington should be based on “respect and equality” in order to promote global stability.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated that high-level diplomacy between heads of state plays an “irreplaceable role” in shaping the direction of China–US relations. He added that China “welcomes President Trump’s state visit to China,” during which both leaders are expected to discuss key bilateral and global issues, including peace and development.
He further noted that both sides should engage “in the spirit of respect, equality and mutual benefits,” which he said would help deliver “more stability and certainty to the world.”
The visit is scheduled from Wednesday to Friday and will mark the first time in nearly nine years that a sitting US president travels to China. Talks are expected to cover major points of tension, including the Middle East conflict, Taiwan, trade disputes, tariffs, and technological competition.
Trump has indicated he will prioritize economic issues during the trip, stating that his “very first request” to Xi Jinping will be to “open up” China further to American businesses. He argued that such a move would be highly beneficial for both nations.
The US delegation is expected to include several business leaders, while First Lady Melania Trump will not accompany the president on the trip.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated that high-level diplomacy between heads of state plays an “irreplaceable role” in shaping the direction of China–US relations. He added that China “welcomes President Trump’s state visit to China,” during which both leaders are expected to discuss key bilateral and global issues, including peace and development.
He further noted that both sides should engage “in the spirit of respect, equality and mutual benefits,” which he said would help deliver “more stability and certainty to the world.”
The visit is scheduled from Wednesday to Friday and will mark the first time in nearly nine years that a sitting US president travels to China. Talks are expected to cover major points of tension, including the Middle East conflict, Taiwan, trade disputes, tariffs, and technological competition.
Trump has indicated he will prioritize economic issues during the trip, stating that his “very first request” to Xi Jinping will be to “open up” China further to American businesses. He argued that such a move would be highly beneficial for both nations.
The US delegation is expected to include several business leaders, while First Lady Melania Trump will not accompany the president on the trip.
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