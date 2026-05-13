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DOJ Settlements with Suspended FBI Agents Cause Dispute
(MENAFN) The United States Department of Justice has reportedly distributed millions of dollars through settlement agreements to suspended FBI agents who had faced allegations of misconduct, based on claims raised Tuesday by Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin.
In a letter sent to acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, Raskin stated: “It has come to our attention that you have used your office to improperly shower government cash on (President) Donald Trump’s political operatives and sycophants, beginning with corrupt seven-figure ‘settlements’ for disgraced Trump officials.”
Raskin’s correspondence pointed to multiple agreements and requested further information regarding the compensation arrangements. Among the cases cited were settlements tied to an agent who was penalized after declining to investigate a white nationalist organization, as well as another agent accused of entering a restricted zone during the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol.
Tristan Leavitt, a lawyer representing the agents, disputed Raskin’s portrayal of the incidents and brushed aside the congressman’s objections, describing them as “more a toddler’s temper tantrum than serious congressional oversight,” according to The Washington Post.
A number of the payouts mentioned in Raskin’s message involve agents who have openly maintained that their suspensions resulted from political prejudice inside the Justice Department during the administration of former President Joe Biden.
In a letter sent to acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, Raskin stated: “It has come to our attention that you have used your office to improperly shower government cash on (President) Donald Trump’s political operatives and sycophants, beginning with corrupt seven-figure ‘settlements’ for disgraced Trump officials.”
Raskin’s correspondence pointed to multiple agreements and requested further information regarding the compensation arrangements. Among the cases cited were settlements tied to an agent who was penalized after declining to investigate a white nationalist organization, as well as another agent accused of entering a restricted zone during the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol.
Tristan Leavitt, a lawyer representing the agents, disputed Raskin’s portrayal of the incidents and brushed aside the congressman’s objections, describing them as “more a toddler’s temper tantrum than serious congressional oversight,” according to The Washington Post.
A number of the payouts mentioned in Raskin’s message involve agents who have openly maintained that their suspensions resulted from political prejudice inside the Justice Department during the administration of former President Joe Biden.
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