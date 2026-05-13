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Fire Set at Dutch Asylum Shelter Amid Escalating Protests in Loosdrecht
(MENAFN) According to reports, an emergency refugee accommodation site in the Dutch town of Loosdrecht was set on fire on Tuesday evening during protests opposing the arrival of asylum seekers.
Local media said a crowd gathered outside a municipal building designated for temporary housing of refugees and threw fireworks at the structure shortly after the first group of 15 asylum seekers arrived in the town that day.
The situation escalated further as some protesters reportedly threw objects at police officers and tried to prevent firefighters from reaching the burning site. The fire was eventually extinguished, and several arrests were made, according to reports.
Tensions in the town, which has a population of around 8,600, had been building for weeks. Earlier demonstrations led authorities to reduce planned accommodation numbers from 110 asylum seekers to 70.
Opposition had also taken the form of a petition signed by approximately 3,000 residents, which was submitted to local authorities. Despite this resistance, a court had ruled that the unused town hall could still be used as a refugee shelter.
Some political figures associated with right-wing groups participated in the demonstrations, with Gidi Markuszower of the Dutch Alliance (DNA) reportedly telling supporters that refugees should “go back to their own country.”
The violence was condemned by pro-immigration politicians, who argued that not all participants were local residents. Dutch Justice Minister David van Weel suggested that “groups with bad intentions” may have exploited the situation to provoke unrest, according to reports.
Local media said a crowd gathered outside a municipal building designated for temporary housing of refugees and threw fireworks at the structure shortly after the first group of 15 asylum seekers arrived in the town that day.
The situation escalated further as some protesters reportedly threw objects at police officers and tried to prevent firefighters from reaching the burning site. The fire was eventually extinguished, and several arrests were made, according to reports.
Tensions in the town, which has a population of around 8,600, had been building for weeks. Earlier demonstrations led authorities to reduce planned accommodation numbers from 110 asylum seekers to 70.
Opposition had also taken the form of a petition signed by approximately 3,000 residents, which was submitted to local authorities. Despite this resistance, a court had ruled that the unused town hall could still be used as a refugee shelter.
Some political figures associated with right-wing groups participated in the demonstrations, with Gidi Markuszower of the Dutch Alliance (DNA) reportedly telling supporters that refugees should “go back to their own country.”
The violence was condemned by pro-immigration politicians, who argued that not all participants were local residents. Dutch Justice Minister David van Weel suggested that “groups with bad intentions” may have exploited the situation to provoke unrest, according to reports.
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