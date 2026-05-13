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EU Unveils Plan to Overhaul Europe-Wide Train Travel
(MENAFN) The European Commission unveiled sweeping proposals Wednesday to overhaul train travel across the continent, advancing a "one journey, one ticket" framework designed to make multi-operator rail journeys seamless for millions of passengers.
In an official written statement, the Commission said the initiative targets longstanding pain points in cross-border rail travel, specifically the inability to easily compare available routes, the difficulty of combining different transport services, and the cumbersome process of purchasing separate tickets from multiple rail companies for a single trip.
"To create a smoother travel experience for passengers and advance the EU's climate objectives, the Commission proposes measures enabling single-ticket bookings across multiple rail operators, making the rail market more transparent and accessible," the statement noted.
Under the proposed framework, travelers would be able to search, compare, and buy combined tickets from different rail operators through a single transaction — whether via an independent booking platform, a rail operator's own ticketing service, or any platform of their choosing.
Crucially, the proposals extend passenger protections to cover multi-operator journeys. "In the event of missed connections during multi-operator rail journeys, passengers with a single ticket will benefit from new, full passenger rights protection, including assistance, rerouting, reimbursement and compensation," the statement said.
The package also places new obligations on ticketing platforms and operators to guarantee fair access to ticket sales and ensure travel options are presented to consumers without bias.
"Following today's announcement, the Commission will submit the proposed regulations to the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament for consideration under the ordinary legislative procedure," the statement added.
The proposals now enter the EU's standard legislative process, where they will require approval from both the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament before taking effect.
In an official written statement, the Commission said the initiative targets longstanding pain points in cross-border rail travel, specifically the inability to easily compare available routes, the difficulty of combining different transport services, and the cumbersome process of purchasing separate tickets from multiple rail companies for a single trip.
"To create a smoother travel experience for passengers and advance the EU's climate objectives, the Commission proposes measures enabling single-ticket bookings across multiple rail operators, making the rail market more transparent and accessible," the statement noted.
Under the proposed framework, travelers would be able to search, compare, and buy combined tickets from different rail operators through a single transaction — whether via an independent booking platform, a rail operator's own ticketing service, or any platform of their choosing.
Crucially, the proposals extend passenger protections to cover multi-operator journeys. "In the event of missed connections during multi-operator rail journeys, passengers with a single ticket will benefit from new, full passenger rights protection, including assistance, rerouting, reimbursement and compensation," the statement said.
The package also places new obligations on ticketing platforms and operators to guarantee fair access to ticket sales and ensure travel options are presented to consumers without bias.
"Following today's announcement, the Commission will submit the proposed regulations to the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament for consideration under the ordinary legislative procedure," the statement added.
The proposals now enter the EU's standard legislative process, where they will require approval from both the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament before taking effect.
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