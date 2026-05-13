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Salmar - Invitation To Presentation Of The First Quarter 2026 Results


2026-05-13 07:01:49
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SalMar presents results for the first quarter 2026 on Wednesday 20 May 2026 at 08:00 CEST. The presentation will be held at Hotel Continental in Oslo.

CEO Frode Arntsen and CFO Ulrik Steinvik will be representing the company.

The presentation will in addition be available on Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CEST on There will be opportunity to send in questions during the Norwegian presentation. An English webcast (recording) will be available from 10:00 CEST on

After the presentation one lunch presentation will be arranged at 11:00 CEST. For registration, please contact Fearnley Securities.

The results will be available from 06:30 CET on the company's homepage, and Oslo Stock Exchange's page,

For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email:...

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


MENAFN13052026004107003653ID1111108446



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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