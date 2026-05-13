DIU: Russia Launches Combined Attack On Critical Infrastructure

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On May 13, Russia launched a combined air strike against critical infrastructure in Ukraine, which may be of a protracted nature.

According to Ukrinform, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

In the first wave of the attack, Russian forces are deploying a significant number of attack drones to overload Ukraine's air defense system and strike civilian targets.

Moving forward, Russia plans to deploy a significant number of air- and sea-launched cruise missiles, as well as ballistic missiles.

Moscow's targets are critical infrastructure and life-support facilities in major cities, including energy facilities, defense industry enterprises, and government buildings.

Drones strike“industrial facility” in Yaroslavl, Russia

“In this way, Russia, which has rejected proposals for a ceasefire, seeks once again to undermine Ukraine's resilience in the war for freedom,” the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine stated.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that there could be rounds of Russian drone attacks throughout the day

Photo: Kyiv Regional Military Administration