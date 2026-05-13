PM's Austerity Call: Ministers, Mlas Purchasing Evs For Photo Ops, Says Aaditya Thackeray

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra minister, Aaditya Thackeray, on Wednesday claimed that some ministers and legislators were purchasing Electric Vehicles (EVs) for photo ops after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for austerity due to the West Asia conflict.

In his post on X, Aaditya Thackeray asked,“But what about those who can't? Will BEST tickets become cheaper again and other public transport be subsidised? Will Metro tickets see reduction in price?”

He further stated,“Our 2021 EV policy had mandated that all ministers, all government departments and all Urban Local Bodies that would need new cars from 2022 onwards, would only rent/purchase Electric Vehicles. But when the government changed, this aspect of the policy was dumped. More so, it was necessary that the power for Electric Vehicles would be affordable and that it comes from a clean source of energy. That, too, is now a long lost story.”

Senior NCP (SP) leader and former minister, Jayant Patil, remarked that while the middle class always fulfils its duty, the government must lead by example.

He criticised Chief Ministers, Ministers, and officials for travelling with dozens of vehicles in their convoys. Patil demanded that the ruling party practice the 'Nation First' policy by reducing the number of vehicles in their personal and official convoys.

Earlier, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, echoed Prime Minister Modi's call for nationwide fuel conservation and arrived at a venue in Thane in an Electric Vehicle (EV).

He announced that he has ordered a reduction in his official convoy, retaining only the essential security vehicles to minimise fuel consumption. He also called upon his Cabinet colleagues to adopt similar measures.

Addressing the media, he urged citizens to reduce the use of petrol and diesel to protect the nation's financial stability. Dy CM Shinde emphasised that the Prime Minister's appeal to reduce fuel consumption is rooted in the 'Nation First' ideology. He noted that while India is not directly at war, the global conflict significantly impacts crude oil imports and dollar expenditure.

He referenced CM Devendra Fadnavis' recent statements, confirming that the Maharashtra government is fully aligned with the Centre's plan to mitigate the economic fallout of the international crisis.

Addressing the Opposition, Shinde criticised those politicising the fuel conservation drive. He stated that while there are many occasions for politics, a national crisis requires unity. He remarked, "The public knows everything," adding that attempts to malign the PM's initiatives have historically been rejected by the 140 crore citizens of India.

He drew parallels to the COVID-19 pandemic, reminding the public how citizens followed the Prime Minister's appeals.

He urged a similar level of cooperation now to ensure "minimum impact" of the global situation on Indian citizens. He appealed to all Maharashtrians to plan their commutes efficiently and prioritise fuel savings, stating that "national interest is paramount."