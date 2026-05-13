Female Gang Used Spare Keys To Rob Homes In Muscat, Warns Royal Oman Police

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Royal Oman Police busted a gang of Arab women, who allegedly used begging as a cover to carry out burglaries at several homes in the Muscat Governorate.

Officials further warned community members against the common practice of keeping spare door keys in easily accessible places such as under doormats, rugs or potted plants.

In a social media post, the police said they had received reports of suspicious crimes in which there were no signs of forced entry into houses.

Following surveillance and tracking operations, officials uncovered the gang's modus operandi, revealing that they exploited a simple security loophole by using spare keys left outside homes. Jewellery and valuables worth over 20,000 Omani Riyals were reportedly stolen using the keys.

The Royal Oman Police confirmed that legal procedures had been completed and the women had been referred to the competent authorities.

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In the video post, the police strongly advised residents and citizens not to leave keys outside for family members, neighbours or cleaners to access the home, warning that such hiding spots are among the first places burglars check.