Cabral Gold Drills 10.2M @ 8.7 G/T Gold Including 1.3M @ 62.5 G/T Gold At Jerimum Cima Target, Cuiú Cuiú Gold District, Brazil

Cabral Gold Drills 10.2M @ 8.7 G/T Gold Including 1.3M @ 62.5 G/T Gold At Jerimum Cima Target, Cuiú Cuiú Gold District, Brazil
|Drill Hole #
|Weathering
|
|From
|To
|Thickness
|Grade
|
|
|
|(m)
|(m)
|(m)
|g/t gold
|DDH378
|Blanket
|
|0.0
|22.0
|22.0
|0.15
|
|Saprolite
|
|74.5
|75.2
|0.7
|1.17
|
|
|
|98.9
|99.5
|0.6
|0.29
|
|Intrusive rock
|
|99.5
|109.7
|10.2
|8.68
|
|
|incl.
|103.4
|104.0
|0.5
|15.12
|
|
|and
|108.4
|109.7
|1.3
|62.53
|
|
|
|120.9
|128.5
|7.6
|0.70
|
|
|EOH 263.8
|138.0
|159.90
|21.9
|0.17
|DDH379
|Saprolite
|
|39.5
|40.5
|1.0
|0.15
|
|Intrusive rock
|
|194.0
|196.0
|2.0
|0.14
|
|
|
|222.9
|223.7
|0.8
|0.14
|
|
|
|261.2
|261.9
|0.7
|4.05
|
|
|
|296.2
|296.8
|0.60
|1.11
|
|
|EOH 308.0
|
|
|
|
Table 1: Drill results from diamond drill holes DDH378 and DDH379, at the Jerimum Cima discovery. DDH378 was drilled at a dip of 55 degrees on a bearing of 0 degrees. DDH379 was drilled at a dip of 60 degrees on a bearing of 0 degrees. Terms: g/t = grams / tonne, m = metres, Au = gold, EOH = end of hole. True widths may be 50% of actual drill intercepts
MG Drill Results
The MG gold deposit is one of the two main gold deposits that currently comprise the Indicated and Inferred resource base at Cuiú Cuiú (see Figure 1). The upper portion of the gold deposit is extensively weathered resulting in a vertical profile of highly weathered basement saprolite extending to 60m depth. This saprolite together with the overlying blanket sediments and soils, which are also mineralized, will form the starter pit for the Phase 1 gold-in-oxide mining operation which is due to commence production in Q4 2026. Recent infill drilling has continued to confirm the presence of good gold grades over significant widths within weathered saprolite material and the overlying blanket sediments at or near surface (see press releases dated May 7, 2026 and April 7, 2026). Current Indicated and Inferred resources within the gold-in-oxide material at MG amount to 8.86 million tonnes ("Mt") @ 0.48 g/t Indicated (135,900 ounces ("oz") and 3.14 Mt @ 0.22 g/t Inferred (22,500oz).
However, the bulk of the gold resources at MG are contained within the underlying primary basement material (hard rock) and amount to open pit resources of 4.79 Mt @ 1.50 g/t gold Indicated (230,300oz) and 0.33 Mt @ 0.57 g/t gold Inferred (5,900oz) and underground Inferred resources of 0.99 Mt @ 2.08 g/t gold (65,800oz) (see the NI 43-101 report dated effective July 31, 2022).
Four additional diamond drill holes (DDH358, DDH361, DDH364 and DDH380) were completed at MG in order to address gaps in the 2022 resource model. All four holes cut the mineralized zone with DDH358 returning 7.2m @ 1.12 g/t gold from 270.4m depth and 8.7m @ 1.11 g/t gold from 302.0m depth. DDH361 also returned 10.3m @ 1.45 g/t gold from 152.2m depth including 1.0m @ 7.20 g/t gold from 152.2m depth and 0.7m @ 8.20 g/t gold from 157.0m depth. DDH380 returned 19.0m @ 0.52 g/t gold from 233.7m depth and 15.8m @ 0.50 g/t gold from 276.2m depth (See Figure 4, Table 2).
Figure 4: Map of the Moreira Gomes (MG) gold deposit and the Machichie Main and Machichie NE discoveries. Note the location of holes DDH358, DDH361, DDH364 and DDH380. All of the holes were drilled at a dip of 50 degrees on a bearing of 180 degrees except for hole DDH380 which was drilled at a dip of 60 degrees and a bearing of 180 degrees widths may be 50% of actual drill intercepts. Terms: g/t = grams / tonne, m = metres, Au = gold
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|Drill Hole #
|Weathering
|
|From
|To
|Thickness
|Grade
|
|
|
|(m)
|(m)
|(m)
|g/t gold
|DDH358
|Intrusive rock
|
|174.0
|174.6
|0.6
|1.07
|
|
|
|177.0
|177.5
|0.5
|1.40
|
|
|
|270.4
|277.6
|7.2
|1.12
|
|
|
|302.0
|310.7
|8.7
|1.11
|
|
|
|308.7
|310.7
|2.0
|3.28
|
|
|EOH 371.3
|
|
|
|
|DDH361
|Blanket
|
|53.7
|54.9
|1.2
|1.26
|
|Intrusive rock
|
|152.2
|162.5
|10.3
|1.45
|
|
|incl.
|152.2
|153.2
|1.0
|7.20
|
|
|and
|157.0
|157.7
|0.7
|8.20
|
|
|EOH 308.0
|
|
|
|
|DDH364
|Blanket
|
|0.00
|30.00
|30.00
|0.26
|
|Intrusive rock
|
|75.0
|77.7
|2.7
|0.67
|
|
|EOH 159.2
|
|
|
|
|DDH380
|Saprolite
|
|10.0
|15.0
|5.0
|0.72
|
|Intrusive rock
|
|233.7
|252.0
|18.0
|0.52
|
|
|incl.
|249.1
|250.7
|1.6
|1.43
|
|
|
|256.6
|265.9
|9.30
|0.28
|
|
|
|276.2
|292.0
|15.8
|0.50
|
|
|incl.
|284.6
|285.6
|1.0
|2.30
|
|
|EOH 308.0
|
|
|
|
Table 2: Drill results from diamond drill holes DDH358, DDH361, DDH364 and DDH380 at the MG gold deposit. All of the holes were drilled at a dip of 50 degrees on a bearing of 180 degrees except for hole DDH380 which was drilled at a dip of 60 degrees and a bearing of 180 degrees. Terms: g/t = grams / tonne, m = metres, Au = gold, EOH = end of hole. True widths may be 50% of actual drill intercepts
Drilling is ongoing at the Jerimum Cima target with 2 diamond drill rigs and 1 RC rig with the objective of generating initial resources for the gold-in-oxide blanket and the underlying primary mineralized zones. Diamond drilling is also ongoing at Mutum and Central and further drilling is planned at Machichie Main and Machichie NE with the objective of updating the global resource base later this year. The infill RC drilling program at the MG gold-in-oxide deposit is continuing and aimed at upgrading the current Probable reserve base.
About Cabral Gold Inc.
The Company is a junior resource Company engaged in the exploration, development and near-term production from gold properties located in Brazil. The Company has a 100% interest in the Cuiú Cuiú gold district located in the Tapajós Region, within the state of Pará in northern Brazil. Three main gold deposits have so far been defined at the Cuiú Cuiú project which contain National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 compliant Indicated resources of 12.29Mt @ 1.14 g/t gold (450,200oz) in fresh basement material and 13.56Mt @ 0.50 g/t gold (216,182oz) in oxide material. The project also contains Inferred resources of 13.63Mt @ 1.04 g/t gold (455,100oz) in fresh basement material and 6.4Mt @ 0.34 g/t gold (70,569oz) in oxide material. The resource estimate for the primary material is based on the NI 43-101 technical report dated October 12, 2022. The resource estimate for the oxide material at PDM and MG is based on a NI 43-101 technical report dated October 21, 2024. The resource estimate for the oxide material at Central and Machichie is based on a NI43-101 technical report ("Updated PFS") dated July 29, 2025. The Company is currently engaged in the construction of a Phase 1 gold-in-oxide heap leach operation based on the NI43-101 technical report PFS and expects to enter commercial gold production in Q4 2026.
The Tapajós Gold Province is the site of the largest gold rush in Brazil's history which according to the ANM (Agência Nacional de Mineração or National Mining Agency of Brazil) produced an estimated 30 to 50 million ounces of placer gold between 1978 and 1995. Cuiú Cuiú was the largest area of placer workings in the Tapajós and produced an estimated 2Moz of placer gold historically.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
"Alan Carter"
President and Chief Executive Officer
Cabral Gold Inc.
Tel: 604.676.5660
Quality Assurance / Quality Control
Cabral maintains a Quality Assurance / Quality Control ("QAQC") program for all its exploration projects using industry best practices. Key elements of the QAQC program include verifiable chain of custody for samples, regular insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates, as well as check assays on results. RC samples are split, collected in plastic sample bags, and sealed on drill hole location. Drill core is halved by saw cut or slicer (in soft saprolite). RC and core samples are shipped in sealed bags by independent contractor to SGS GEOSOL Laboratorios in Vespasiano, Brazil, an independent analytical services provider with global certifications for Quality Management Systems (ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 (ABS Certificates 32982 and 39911) and ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation (CRL-0386)). Gold analyses are routinely performed via 50g fire assay with secondary assay techniques applied on higher grade samples. Final assay results are validated by Cabral Geological Staff prior to insertion into the database. Additional information regarding the Company's data verification processes is set out in the CBR, 43-101, PFS Technical Report, July 2025, which can be found on the Company's website.
Qualified Person and Technical Information
Technical information included in this release was supervised and approved by Brian Arkell, B.S. Geology and M.S. Economic Geology, SME (Registered Member), AusIMM (Fellow) and SEG (Fellow), Cabral Gold's Vice President, Exploration and Technical Services, and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of the words "will", "expected" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Cabral Gold Inc.
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