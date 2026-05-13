Tripura CM To Discuss Reducing Security Convoy Size After PM Modi's Fuel-Saving Appeal

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, May 13 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said he would discuss with Director General of Police Anurag the possibility of reducing the size of his security convoy, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reported call for spending more wisely.

Speaking to the media at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala after returning from Guwahati, CM Saha said he personally supports the idea of reducing the number of vehicles in the convoy, provided security considerations are not compromised.

In Guwahati, the Chief Minister attended the swearing-in ceremony of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other ministers on Tuesday.“If there is no security-related problem, then we have no objection to reducing the number of vehicles, and it should be done as well. I always wanted to use fewer vehicles and security personnel, but the police officials were not allowing it,” the Chief Minister said.

CM Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio, said that the matter would be discussed with the state police chief (Anurag) before any decision is taken.

The Chief Ministers and ministers of different states have already announced an expenditure cut in various matters, including security and foreign trips.

During his visit to Hyderabad last week, the Prime Minister appealed to the countrymen to reduce their dependence on fuel and opt for public transport, including Metro and carpooling, increased use of electric vehicles, reducing purchase of gold and also preferring domestic travels over foreign visits amid the aggravating West Asia crisis.

Sources said the Prime Minister has also asked for the inclusion of Electric Vehicles in his convoy, which goes in line with his appeal to switch from petrol and diesel to EVs to save India's staggering fuel bills.

In the days to come, various ministries and government departments are set to adopt measures, including carpooling, travelling by Metro and avoiding big celebrations.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday arrived in Agartala from Guwahati along with Tripura Chief Minister after attending the oath-taking ceremony of Assam Chief Minister Sarma in Guwahati. The leaders were welcomed by Tripura Chief Minister and other BJP leaders at MBB Airport with flower bouquets and traditional Risha before proceeding to the historic Tripura Sundari Temple in Gomati district in southern Tripura to offer prayers.