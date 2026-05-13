ZRG Strengthens Education, Nonprofit & Social Impact Practice With Acquisition Of Sterling Martin Associates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCHELLE PARK, N.J. and WASHINGTON, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZRG, the fastest-growing global talent advisory firm, today announced the acquisition of Sterling Martin Associates, a Washington, DC–based executive search firm specializing in professional associations, trade organizations, and mission-driven nonprofit organizations.

The acquisition expands ZRG's Education, Nonprofit & Social Impact (ENSI) practice and deepens its leadership advisory capabilities where governance, mission, and external stakeholders shape executive decision-making. Sterling Martin is recognized for a highly personalized, high-touch approach and deep credibility in the association space, advising organizations where leadership must balance industry influence with organizational stewardship.

Founded by David Martin in 2006, Sterling Martin Associates has built enduring relationships with national associations and nonprofit organizations, supporting leadership transitions at moments of growth, complexity, and transformation. The firm has advised organizations including the National PTA, the Society for Neuroscience, the American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges, and the Ecological Society of America, among others.

“ZRG has built a strong foundation in the education, nonprofit, and social impact space, and Sterling Martin meaningfully strengthens it,” said Rosa Morris, Managing Director and Leader of ZRG's Education, Nonprofit & Social Impact practice.“They brig dedicated association expertise and judgment earned over time. Combined with ZRG's reach and capabilities, this allows us to support boards with a sharper, more informed perspective when leadership decisions matter most.”

David Martin, Founder and CEO of Sterling Martin Associates, will join ZRG as Managing Director. He will be joined by a geographically diverse team of consultants and professionals located in the Washington, DC area, Chicago, and Denver, further enhancing ZRG's national capabilities and client reach.

“There is a natural fit between how Sterling Martin works and how ZRG has built its ENSI practice,” said David Martin, Founder and CEO of Sterling Martin Associates.“Both firms are focused on serving as trusted long-term advisors to boards and senior leaders. We also share a common approach grounded in the dual nature of this work, bringing together association leadership expertise with deep sector and industry insight. Together, we expand our capabilities and strengthen how we support organizations navigating complex governance, mission-driven leadership, and strategic growth.”

Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG, said the acquisition reflects ZRG's disciplined approach to growth.

“This is not about scale for scale's sake,” Hartmann said.“Sterling Martin brings earned credibility in sectors where leadership decisions carry lasting consequences. Their addition meaningfully advances our ENSI platform and our ability to serve organizations whose missions extend beyond the bottom line.”

About Sterling Martin Associates

Sterling Martin Associates is a Washington, DC–based executive search firm specializing in professional associations, trade organizations, and nonprofit organizations. The firm partners closely with boards and senior leaders to recruit CEOs, executive directors, and senior leadership aligned with organizational mission, culture, and long-term strategic goals.

Contact: John Mooney, Over The Moon PR, (908) 720-6057 ...

Sterling Martin Associates will integrate into ZRG's Education, Nonprofit & Social Impact practice, with a focus on continuity for clients and expanded access to ZRG's broader data-driven platform and global advisory capabilities.ZRG is the fastest-growing full-service talent advisory in the world, revolutionizing how companies hire and manage talent. With a data-driven approach to executive and professional search, ZRG is changing the way clients think about finding top talent. The company's digital Zi platform combines talent intelligence, candidate insights, and process improvements to deliver executive searches more quickly and with proven better results. Backed by private equity investor RFE Investment Partners, ZRG is the fastest-growing firm in the search industry, offering a full suite of retained search, on-demand talent, and consulting and advisory solutions across the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Australia. For more information, visit