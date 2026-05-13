Dubai Retail Launches The Dubai Retail Gift Card Across 40 Malls And Lifestyle Destinations

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Unified gifting solution offering access to more than 5,000 stores and experiences across Dubai Retail's malls, lifestyle destinations and retail centres-p fetchpriority="high" decoding="async" class="CToWUd aligncenter" src="#" width="464" height="304" data-bit="iit" /> Dubai, United Arab Emirates – May 2026: Dubai Retail, one of the region's largest groups of malls and retail destinations under Dubai Holding Asset Management, today announced the launch of the Dubai Retail Gift Card, a new multi-destination gift card that lets recipients choose their own experiences from shopping and dining to leisure and entertainment across its 40 malls, lifestyle destinations and retail centres.

Accepted at Dubai Retail malls and destinations across the city, the Dubai Retail Gift Card provides a seamless gifting experience offering recipients the freedom curate their own moments across more than 5,000 participating stores and venues. Whether it's a sun-soaked day at the beach club, an indulgent spa treatment, a fun-filled day out with the kids, a memorable dining experience or a leisurely shopping spree across the city's finest destinations, the Dubai Retail Gift Card gives them the freedom to celebrate their way.

From dining at Palm West Beach and shopping at Palm Jumeirah Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Nad Al Sheba Mall, to indulging in a wide range of fashion and lifestyle brands at The Outlet Village, discovering local flavours at Al Khawaneej Walk, or browsing the vast retail universe of Dragon Mart, and from family entertainment at Bluewaters to leisure at JBR, the card is as versatile as the city itself and a practical yet thoughtful choice for everyday gifting and special occasions alike.

Powered by Visa and valid for 12 months from the date of purchase, the Dubai Retail Gift Card is built to support multiple and partial redemptions across participating destinations so recipients can enjoy their gift at their own pace, across as many visits as they choose. Balances and security features can be managed easily through the official website, making it as practical as it is thoughtful. Available in load values ranging from AED 50 to AED 3,500, the card is equally suited to personal gifting and corporate incentives, offering a seamless and secure solution for every occasion.

The Dubai Retail Gift Card can be purchased at customer service desks across participating destinations or online at dubairetail, with the option to exchange a digital purchase for a physical card at selected locations.

Dubai Retail comprises an expansive portfolio of malls, lifestyle destinations, and retail centres under Dubai Holding Asset Management. From flagship destinations such as Palm Jumeirah Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, The Outlet Village, Circle Mall, Bluewaters, Al Khawaneej Walk, JBR, and Souk Madinat Jumeirah, alongside a network of community retail centres serving key residential areas.

About Dubai Retail:Dubai Retail is a prominent leader in Dubai's retail and leisure sector, managing one of the region's largest groups of malls and retail destinations under Dubai Holding Asset Management. Dubai Retail today reinforces its position as a key pillar of Dubai's retail sector, with a diversified offering that spans 56 iconic malls and lifestyle destinations.

Dubai Retail plays a pivotal role in shaping Dubai's tourism and cultural landscape, curating memorable experiences that resonate with residents and visitors year-round. Its destinations include world-class shopping malls such as Palm Jumeirah Mall, Nad Al Sheba Mall, The Outlet Village, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Dragon Mart; landmark lifestyle destinations including Bluewaters, JBR, and Palm West Beach; and strategically positioned retail centres that prioritise convenience and comfort for its visitors across the city.

About Dubai Holding Asset Management:

Dubai Holding Asset Management owns and operates a diverse portfolio of retail, residential and commercial destinations, emphasising its profound influence on Dubai's urban and economic landscape.

Dubai Residential, the company's residential leasing arm, manages one of the emirate's largest portfolios comprising 21 residential communities with over 35,700 homes serving more than 140,000 residents. In May 2025, it was incorporated into“Dubai Residential REIT,” a real estate investment trust with DHAM as the indirect majority strategic unitholder. Now listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), it is the GCC's largest residential leasing REIT.

Dubai Holding Asset Management's retail portfolio, unified under the Dubai Retail brand, is one of the largest and most diverse in the city. With 56 malls, lifestyle destinations and retail centres, Dubai Retail plays a key role in shaping the city's urban and economic landscape.

Dubai Holding Asset Management is also the majority strategic shareholder in TECOM Group PJSC, a DFM-listed company, which develops and operates sector-focused business districts across six key sectors, including technology, media, education, manufacturing, science and design. To learn more, please visit: Dubai Holding Asset Management.