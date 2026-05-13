Bengaluru: 'Golden Opportunity' To Convert B Khata To A Khata At 2% Fee
'Golden Opportunity' for B-Khata to A-Khata Conversion
"Today, there is a special announcement: We are offering a 'Golden Opportunity' for a 100-day period. Typically, converting a B-Khata to an A-Khata requires a 5% guidance value fee. However, for these 100 days, citizens who apply and provide correct documentation will only be charged a 2% fee, a 60% discount," he said.
"For example, if a property is valued at Rs 1 crore, the fee would normally be Rs 5 lakhs; under this scheme, it will be reduced to Rs 2 lakhs," he added.
'Namma Khate, Namma Hakku' Campaign Launched
The Deputy CM noted that a campaign "Namma Khate, Namma Hakku" has been launched to secure property rights for 2.3 million owners at their doorsteps.
"We have launched the 'Namma Khate, Namma Hakku' (Our Khata, Our Right) campaign to secure property rights for 2.3 million owners at their doorsteps. Of these, 1.6 million are A-Khatas (properties with clear titles, tax history, and approved plans). There are also 700,000 B-Khatas," he said.
Relaxation in Building Norms
Shivakumar further emphasised that the government has decided to increase the violation limit (deviations from the original plan, like extra floors, balcony, etc) of buildings up to 15 per cent from 5 per cent after reviewing the restrictions on providing electricity and water to buildings with violations in order to help thousands of families get basic utilities.
"Based on Supreme Court guidelines, we have reviewed the restrictions on providing electricity and water to buildings with violations. Currently, only buildings with violations up to 5% are eligible. We are deciding in the next cabinet meeting to increase this limit to 15%, which will help thousands of families get basic utilities," he said.
"We are also introducing a 'Setback Relaxation' of up to 50% for standard plot sizes (20x30, 30x40, 40x60) given the high land value in Bengaluru," he added. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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