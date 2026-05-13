Shekhar Suman Launches SSFA Acting Academy, Inspired By His Father

Veteran actor Shekhar Suman has launched the SSFA (Shekhar Suman Film Academy), a new acting institute in Mumbai aimed at training aspiring actors with practical industry skills. Speaking to ANI on the launch of the academy, the 'Heeramandi' actor shared that the idea of starting the academy came from his desire to share his years of experience with young artists.

Inspiration and Philosophy

He also said that he drew inspiration from his father while taking this step. "For a long time, I had this thought of giving back my experience and hard work. I am inspired by my father, and that is why I am doing this," said Suman.

"One has to carry all responsibilities together. You need to introspect and ask yourself why you want to become an actor. Do you truly believe you can become an actor? Ask yourself this question honestly," he added.

"In today's time, an actor's biggest strength is their language, and unfortunately, the language has deteriorated. Even proper knowledge of Hindi is lacking," he further said.

SSFA's Practical Approach and Course Details

Sharing details about the training process at SSFA, Suman said the academy will focus more on practical learning rather than theory-based teaching. "In our academy, the focus will be on practical training, because just like one cannot learn swimming or driving only by reading, acting is also a practical skill," he said.

"The more such academies exist, the better. We are not in competition with anyone. I will teach in my own way and do my best, and those already teaching are also doing well," he added.

Suman also shared that he plans to begin with a small batch of students so that proper attention can be given to each learner."I do not want to take in too many students right now. I will start with 15 students."

Launched in April 2026, the Shekhar Suman Film Academy is a Mumbai-based acting institute that offers a three-month acting programme. The course focuses on voice training, camera performance, character building, and practical acting sessions, ending with a student film project. (ANI)

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