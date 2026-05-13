Trump Calls Venezuela '51St State' As Rubio's Tracksuit Sparks Online Buzz

U.S. President Donald Trump posted an image of Venezuela covered with the American flag on Truth Social on Tuesday, labeling the South American country the“51st State.”

The image was later reposted by the official White House account on X, drawing criticism from Venezuelan officials amid already heightened tensions between Washington and Caracas.

The post came months after a U.S. military operation in January 2026 that led to the arrest and transfer of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to the United States to face criminal charges.

Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodríguez, rejected Trump's remarks and said the country would defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“Venezuela is not a colony, but a free country,” Rodríguez told reporters.

CNN previously reported that Trump said the idea was being“seriously considered,” though the White House has not announced any formal policy proposal regarding Venezuela's political status.

Venezuela holds the world's largest proven oil reserves, and the country has remained central to U.S. strategic and energy interests despite years of sanctions and diplomatic tensions.

Relations between Washington and Caracas have sharply deteriorated since the disputed Venezuelan elections and the broader political crisis that pushed millions of Venezuelans to flee the country in recent years.