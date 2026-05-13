UK Naval Initiative Targets Russia In Arctic And Baltic Seas

MENAFN - Asia Times) General Sir Gwyn Jenkins, head of the British Royal Navy, announced that his counterparts from the 10-nation Joint Expeditionary Taskforce comprised of the UK, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and the Netherlands agreed to create“a family of allied fleets.”

Officially known as the“Northern Navies Initiative” (NNI), it's explicitly aimed at containing Russia in the Arctic and Baltic. This represents the evolution of the UK's Arctic-Baltic policy that was elaborated on last summer here.

Estonia, at the far end of the Baltic Sea in proximity to St. Petersburg, was identified as the eastern lynchpin of this strategy with Greenland now becoming its western one. The inclusion of (for now still Denmark's) Greenland, Iceland and the UK hypothetically enables this“family of allied fleets” to monitor the so-called GIUK gap, which is Russia's Arctic gateway to the Atlantic. Denmark also controls the Baltic Straits, so the NNI can indeed potentially blockade Russia to an extent.