Novarra Comments On DTCC Tokenization Initiative And Institutional RWA Market Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company says recent institutional developments reflect growing interest in tokenized real-world asset infrastructure

FRISCO, Texas, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novarra, a company focused on infrastructure for real-world asset markets, today commented on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation's (DTCC) recently announced tokenization initiative and broader institutional interest in digital asset infrastructure.

According to public announcements, DTCC plans to launch a tokenization-related service involving equities, ETFs, and U.S. Treasuries, with pilot activity expected in 2026. The initiative includes participation from multiple financial institutions and market infrastructure participants.

Novarra stated that the announcement reflects increasing institutional attention toward operational infrastructure supporting tokenized real-world assets, including governance systems, compliance architecture, settlement workflows, and lifecycle management.

“Over the past several years, we've seen institutional conversations around tokenization move beyond experimentation and toward practical operational requirements,” said Robert DiMarco, CEO of Novarra.“The market is increasingly focused on infrastructure that supports compliance, transparency, operational controls, and scalable asset management.”

Novarra said its infrastructure stack was designed to support institutional participants operating within evolving digital asset and tokenization environments. The company's platform includes tools focused on asset lifecycle management, structured yield systems, operational governance, and compliance-related workflows.

The company also highlighted growing interest in verification standards related to tokenized yield-bearing assets and on-chain financial products.

“As tokenized financial products continue developing, institutional participants are placing greater attention on transparency, monitoring, and verification frameworks,” DiMarco said.“We believe these areas will continue becoming important parts of the broader digital asset infrastructure landscape.”

Novarra describes the current market environment as a transition period in which tokenization initiatives are moving from pilot programs toward broader institutional implementation. According to the company, this trend may increase demand for infrastructure platforms capable of supporting operational management and compliance requirements for tokenized assets.

Novarra is headquartered in Frisco, Texas, and provides infrastructure technology focused on real-world asset markets and institutional digital asset operations.

About Novarra

Novarra provides infrastructure technology for real-world asset markets. The company's platform includes tools for asset lifecycle management, governance workflows, structured yield systems, and operational support for tokenized financial products. Novarra BBX, LLC is not a registered broker-dealer. Regulated activities are performed by licensed partners where required.

CONTACT: Kristy Kerns Media Relations - Novarra...