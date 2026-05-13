Another Minor Injured In Sumy Region Due To Enemy Attacks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“Another minor was injured in the Bilopillia community as a result of a Russian drone attack. He was taken to the hospital overnight. The 17-year-old boy sustained shrapnel wounds,” Hryhorov said.

He noted that doctors are providing him with all necessary care. The boy's condition is not critical.

However, the 13-year-old teenager who suffered severe injuries yesterday as a result of a Russian attack remains in stable but critical condition, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration added.

According to him, the child underwent a complex operation. Currently, the medical staff is doing everything necessary to help him recover.

Hryhorov said the boy's family had previously evacuated from the community but had returned that day to plant a vegetable garden.

Zelensky: Currently over 100 Russian drones in sky; new attacks may occur throughout day

As reported by Ukrinform, a 13-year-old boy was injured in the Sumy region as a result of a Russian drone attack. The boy was walking down the street when an enemy drone struck nearby.