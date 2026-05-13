Another Minor Injured In Sumy Region Due To Enemy Attacks
“Another minor was injured in the Bilopillia community as a result of a Russian drone attack. He was taken to the hospital overnight. The 17-year-old boy sustained shrapnel wounds,” Hryhorov said.
He noted that doctors are providing him with all necessary care. The boy's condition is not critical.
However, the 13-year-old teenager who suffered severe injuries yesterday as a result of a Russian attack remains in stable but critical condition, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration added.
According to him, the child underwent a complex operation. Currently, the medical staff is doing everything necessary to help him recover.
Hryhorov said the boy's family had previously evacuated from the community but had returned that day to plant a vegetable garden.Read also: Zelensky: Currently over 100 Russian drones in sky; new attacks may occur throughout day
As reported by Ukrinform, a 13-year-old boy was injured in the Sumy region as a result of a Russian drone attack. The boy was walking down the street when an enemy drone struck nearby.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment