Bharat Innovates 2026 Presents Huge Opportunity For Kuwait To Partner With India: Envoy

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Bharat Innovates 2026 is a huge opportunity for Kuwait to partner with India's maturing deep‐tech sector, Paramita Tripathi, India's Ambassador to Kuwait, wrote in an opinion piece in Times Kuwait.

Kuwait, which is diversifying its economy under Vision 2035 can partner with India's rapidly maturing deep-tech ecosystem by investing in startups, aligned with Kuwait's priorities in energy, cybersecurity, fintech, healthcare and medtech, agritech, sustainability, and advanced industries, Tripathi said.

Bharat Innovates 2026 scheduled in Nice, France from 14–16 June 2026, will showcase over 100 deep‐tech innovations from India's research and higher‐education ecosystem. and invite global investors and partners,

"Bharat Innovates 2026 has invited investors in Kuwait to join India's deep-tech journey, shape solutions that will define the next decades, and co-create values that transcend borders," the opinion piece said.

Technological innovations at various stages of development will be presented to a global audience comprising industry representatives, investors, policymakers, potential collaborators, and technology partners.

India has pivoted from a leading digital economy to a global hub for deep-tech innovation, shaped by strategic initiatives such as the India Semiconductor Mission 2.0, space sector liberalisation, National Green Hydrogen Mission, and IndiaAI Mission, Tripathi noted.

Further, she highlighted that regulatory reforms and public-private partnerships are accelerating commercialisation pathways, making India a source of innovation and a scalable market.

She highlighted India's successful space programs such as the Chandrayaan lunar mission, the Mangalyaan Mars mission, and the Aditya L1 solar mission along with its innovations in consumer technology and digital landscape.

The effects of these successes are now spilling into the country's deep tech ecosystem, she noted.

India's startup ecosystem, comprising over 10,000 initiatives, is tackling challenges in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors, clean energy, space and defence technologies, advanced materials, healthcare, medtech, and biotechnology.

“With one of the world's largest pools of STEM graduates, strong institutions, and an active research culture, India is strongly positioned to translate cutting-edge research into commercially viable solutions,” Tripathi noted.

-IANS

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