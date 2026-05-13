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From Invisible Payments To AI Agents: Why Trust Is The New Currency For Digital Commerce In MENA
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) New research from Checkout reveals that the acceleration of digital commerce across MENA is being driven by consumer demand for frictionless experiences ● 97% of consumers want invisible payments, but security remains the deciding factor at checkout ● 50% are ready for AI assistants to shop on their behalf, but 55% cite privacy as the primary barrier to adoption Middle East - May, 2026: As the MENA region transitions from simple digital adoption to a complex, AI-driven ecosystem, the definition of a successful payment journey has changed. Checkout's 2026 report, MENA Digital Commerce 2026: The New Era of AI in Payments, indicates that while the region is agentic-ready, the future of ecommerce depends largely on consumer trust in payments and payment security. As digital commerce adoption accelerates across MENA, consumers are sending a clear signal: they expect payments to be simple, invisible, and embedded, but never at the expense of payment security. Checkout's recent research shows that 97% of consumers now value 'invisible' payments – a transaction that occurs without the need for manual entry of credentials or page redirections. This demand for frictionless experiences is matched by an equally strong expectation for security. This reinforces trust as the true foundation of digital commerce, and the prerequisite for the region's transition into agentic commerce. “In this new era of ecommerce in MENA, trust isn't just a preference, it's the ultimate currency,” said Remo Giovanni Abbondandolo, General Manager, MENA at Checkout.“Consumers want payments to be fast and invisible. However, our data shows that 62% believe that a safe and secure payment process is the most important factor of online shopping. Merchants that succeed will be those who strike the right balance between simple experiences and strong protection.” Trust is the foundation of digital commerce in MENA: Delivering both simple experiences and strong protection is becoming increasingly critical as online shopping scales across the region, with 45% of consumers now shopping online at least weekly and 63% expecting to increase the frequency of their online shopping over the next 12 months. Digital wallets are now deeply embedded in daily life, with 64% of consumers using them at least monthly to buy, budget, and manage finances, and 74% doing so for money transfers. This momentum is reflected in Checkout's regional performance, where total processing volume in MENA increased by 62% year-on-year. The need for simplicity is not unconditional. While 97% of consumers want payments to be invisible and disappear into the background, this demand depends on trust. When trust is broken, the consequences are immediate: 62% of consumers abandon the purchase following a false decline, and 35% would switch directly to a competitor. Security concerns continue to interrupt the checkout journey, with 28% of consumers abandoning carts due to security concerns. In fact, 62% of consumers prioritize a safe and secure payment process over speedy delivery, highlighting that while fast experiences are valued, they cannot come at the expense of confidence. Furthermore, 50% of consumers say they are willing to save their card details to simplify the payment process, signalling a strong appetite for convenience. This willingness is also conditional, driven by the expectation of robust fraud protection. For merchants, success requires a delicate balancing act: creating an experience that is frictionless enough to convert, yet secure enough to ensure loyalty. Agentic commerce readiness: The report highlights AI and agentic commerce as the next frontier for regional retail. While 50% of consumers are ready to let AI agents shop on their behalf, widespread adoption depends on trust, with 55% citing privacy as a primary barrier. Despite these concerns, the appeal of agentic commerce is rooted in efficiency; in a region where 56% of shoppers already compare prices on mobile while in-store, AI agents are emerging as 'super shoppers' capable of scanning and recommending the best options in real-time. Consumers are most willing to delegate tasks such as finding the best price (50%), comparing products and reviews (41%), and creating shopping lists (30%), with growing openness to AI handling groceries (27%), travel bookings (25%), and subscriptions (24%). Adoption is not uniform, though, with men (54%) and high-income earners (67%) showing significantly higher levels of comfort with AI than women (44%) and lower-income groups (38%). This indicates that agentic commerce will initially be driven by digitally confident and wealthier segments before broadening across the wider population. Where consumers are spending their money online: Across MENA, broader spending trends point to a rapidly evolving digital economy. Social commerce is gaining momentum, with 25% of consumers now shopping through platforms such as social media. Meanwhile, mobile-first financial behaviour continues to expand, as digital wallets become central to both payments and money management. The report identifies a significant diversification in digital spending across the region, with food delivery emerging as the most frequent category for online purchases at 59% of respondents. This is followed by clothing and accessories at 54%, and travel at 40%, reflecting a consumer base that is increasingly utilizing digital platforms for a broad spectrum of daily needs. Taken together, these trends point to a broader behavioural shift: consumers in MENA are moving beyond using digital channels purely for convenience purchases and are increasingly relying on them for essential, high-value, and recurring transactions, reflecting both evolving lifestyles and the growing normalisation of online purchasing in everyday life. Furthermore, remittances continue to see exceptional growth in the region, highlighting the shift toward faster, digital-first money movement. Checkout's MENA remittance volumes increased by 169% YoY (2024–2025), underscoring the accelerating role of digital payments in enabling financial flows. The report concludes that trust is no longer a differentiator in digital commerce, but a baseline. As payments become faster and more invisible, success in MENA will belong to brands that deliver intuitive experiences without compromising security. In a region defined by rapid growth, digital ambition, and rising consumer payment expectations, trust has become the ultimate currency. “What we are seeing in MENA is a clear redefinition of what a good payment experience looks like. It is no longer about speed alone; it is about confidence at every step. Consumers are telling us they want payments to disappear into the background, but only if they can trust what is happening behind the scenes. That is why security, intelligence, and reliability are now inseparable from growth in digital commerce,” concluded Abbondandolo.
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