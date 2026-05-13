Germany Defense Market Data 2026-2035 Insights Into Future Investments Of Europe's Top Defense Spender
Dublin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Defense Market Data 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Stay at the forefront of the aerospace and defense market with our interactive, Excel-based Country Intelligence Workbook dedicated to Germany. This user-friendly toolkit is designed with intuitive pivots and dashboards, enabling users to seamlessly analyze defense spending, procurement programs, platform inventories, and market trends across critical segments. Easily dissect data, track historical and future patterns, benchmark suppliers, and aid strategic planning with analyst-curated insights extending through 2035.
Key Elements of the Germany Defense Market Data Report:
- Defense Budget Allocations: Dive deep into defense expenditure using our interactive Excel sheet. It offers flexibility across major budget categories, including Acquisitions, RDT&E, Infrastructure, Personnel, Operations and Maintenance (O&M), among others. Enhance analyses with contextual indicators such as exchange rates, GDP metrics, population statistics, and defense expenditures per capita. Defense Program Forecasts: Predict future spending within the defense industry via sector and sub-sector forecasts. Delve into individual program and supplier data through interactive filtering, assessing funding priorities and pipelines within Germany's defense environment. Fleet Size Analysis: Evaluate current and future equipment inventories with filters on equipment variants, timeline of acquisitions, current counts, maintenance costs, manufacturers, and origin countries. Explore forward indicators like projected retirement years and service life extension probabilities for modernization insights.
Our visualization sheets, comprising charts and graphs, offer expert insights and quantitative trend exploration in the aerospace and defense markets, underpinned by detailed datasets.
Overview of Germany's Defense Expenditure
Germany's defense budget saw a 38.5% increase in 2026, reaching $93.4 billion from $67.4 billion in 2025. This uptrend is expected to continue, touching $176.3 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 12.8%. Germany's position as a top European defense spender is solidified by the Bundeswehr special fund, valued at €100 billion, largely allocated to military modernization.
Key Highlights:
- Drivers: Powered by modernization goals for the German Armed Forces, driven by heightened NATO contributions and the urgency stemming from geopolitical tensions. Top Sectors: Military Fixed Wing Aircraft, Missiles and Missile Defense Systems, Military Land Vehicles. Primary Fleet Origins: Indigenous, Sweden, United States, Finland, Switzerland.
Report Scope:
- Interactive Visualizations: Two dashboard sheets with charts and graphs illustrate both qualitative and quantitative market trends. Defense Budget Allocations: Comprehensive budget distribution across various categories, reinforced by macroeconomic indicators. Defense Program Forecasts: Projection analysis by sector and supplier, offering insights into procurement priorities and competitive landscape. Fleet Size and Platform Inventory: Detailed examination of military equipment data, acquisition timelines, and life-cycle indicators. Sources: Extensive data from public and proprietary sources, including government budgets, defense ministries, and the analyst's internal databases.
Reasons to Buy:
- Access high-growth investment opportunities with historical and forecasted data through 2035. Benchmark budget allocations, supported by macroeconomic indicators like GDP and population. Drill down into program-level funding by sector and supplier for growth potential analysis. Evaluate modernization opportunities through detailed platform data and projections. Enhance intelligence on competitive and supplier participation across defense programs. Optimize decision-making with an interactive workbook allowing quick data manipulation and scenario exploration.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Rheinmetall AG and KNDS NV Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH Dassault Aviation SA Airbus SE and Indra Sistemas S.A. Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding and Blohm + Voss GmbH Lockheed Martin Corp ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems Rheinmetall AG The Boeing Co MBDA Holdings SAS General Dynamics European Land Systems Deutschland Airbus Defence and Space SA ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems GmbH and NVL BV & Co KG Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd EUMET GmbH NVL BV & Co KG KNDS Deutschland GmbH & Co KG Dassault Aviation SA Leonardo SpA and Airbus SE RTX Corp ARGE K130 MBDA Germany and RTX Corp Diehl Defence GmbH & Co KG NHIndustries MBDA Deutschland GmbH and Lockheed Martin Corp Airbus Helicopters SAS Airbus Defence and Space Gmbh EuroJet Turbo GmbH Bombardier Inc ELTA Systems Ltd Hensoldt Sensors GmbH Hensoldt Theon NightVision GmbH MAWS GbR Mercedes-Benz Group AG KNDS NV Rheinmetall AG Mercedes-Benz Group AG & Armoured Car Systems GmbH IVECO Defence Vehicles Spa Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles Patria Oyj NVL BV & Co KG and Meyer Werft Neptun Shipyard EuroTrophy GmbH Airbus SE OHB System AG Pratt & Whitney Co Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS KNDS Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG Rheinmetall Air Defence AG RAM-System GmbH BAE Systems Hagglunds AB Elbit Systems Ltd Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG Hensoldt AG Rheinmetall Protection Systems GmbH ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems GmbH Motorola Solutions Inc Indra Sistemas SA Raytheon Missiles & Defense Fassmer GmbH & Co CFM International Inc EuroDASS Consortium Dynamit Nobel Defence GmbH Atlas Elektronik GmbH and Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd TDW GmbH Hensoldt AG and ELTA Systems Ltd BAE Systems Inc Bundeswehr Clothing Management (BwBM) Siemens AG Northrop Grumman Corp Hensoldt AG and Indra Sistemas SA L3Harris Technologies Inc Saab AB Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd BAE Systems Plc Fraunhofer FHR Rheinmetall AG and KNDS Deutschland Honeywell Aerospace Mehler Vario System GmbH Safran Helicopter Engines Europrop International (EPI) GmbH Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc a4ESSOR S.A.S. BAE Systems Plc L3Harris Technologies Inc Lockheed Martin Corp and Northrop Grumman Corp Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG & Leonardo S.p.A CAE GmbH Safran Electronics & Defense RTX Corp and Lockheed Martin Corp Weibel Scientific AS Teledyne FLIR LLC Rheinmetall Soldier Electronics GmbH and Galvion Rheinmetall Waffe Munition Safran Electronics & Defense Germany GmbH Astronics Corp RWS GmbH Eurofirst MTU Friedrichshafen GmbH Helicopter Flight Training Services GmbH CAE Inc Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG Polish Naval Academy Wehrtechnische Dienststelle fur Schiffe und Marinewaffen der Bundeswehr and Maritime Technologie & Forschung (WTD 71) OSI Maritime Systems and ARCHE Systeme GmbH Leonardo SpA Thales Nederland Telerob Gesellschaft fur Fernhantierungstechnik General Dynamics European Land Systems-Germany GmbH Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems Inc RWM Italia S.p.A ELDIS Pardubice s.r.o Atlas Elektronik GmbH Hensoldt Optronics GmbH Rheinmetall Electronics GmbH Collins Aerospace and Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG Rolls-Royce North America Inc Elbit Systems Ltd and Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG Intracom Defense SA EODH SA POL-TEC GmbH & Co. KG MAN Energy Solutions SE Metallwerk Elisenhutte & RWS GmbH L3Harris Technologies Inc and Collins Aerospace GE Aerospace Metallwerk Elisenhutte Terma AS Thales SA and Indra Sistemas SA Elbit Systems Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG Airrobot GmbH & Co ARX Landsysteme GmbH CAE Inc and The Boeing Co Defenture BV Collins Aerospace Teuto Defence Germany UG & Co KG Thales SA and Airbus SE PROTEQ Bodygear GmbH Hexonia GmbH Thales SA Airbus Defence and Space SAS Dassault Aviation SA Safran SA and Leonardo SpA General Dynamics United Kingdom Ltd LIG Nex1 Co Ltd Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG. SIOEN Ballistics Oy Thales Nederland B.V. MK Technology GmbH Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS and Diehl Defence GmbH & Co KG HENSOLDT Sensors GmbH and Fraunhofer FHR Rheinmetall AG KNDS NV Thales SA
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