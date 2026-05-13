Who Is Devisha Shetty? Meet Suryakumar Yadav's Wife And Know About Her Dance & NGO Work

Devisha Shetty, wife of Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav, is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and former NGO volunteer. From her Mumbai upbringing to her marriage with SKY in 2016, here's everything to know.

Born into a South Indian family in Mumbai, Devisha grew up in a cultured household. Her father, Devdas Shetty, was a hotelier, and she studied at Bombay Scottish School before pursuing commerce at R.A. Podar College.

Devisha is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. She later became a dance coach in Mumbai, conducting workshops that inspired youngsters and promoted Indian classical culture. Her artistry remains central to her identity.

Between 2013 and 2015, Devisha volunteered with The Lighthouse Project. Her work reflected a strong concern for social causes, adding another dimension to her career beyond dance.

Devisha met Suryakumar Yadav in college. His cricketing talent impressed her, while her graceful dancing caught his eye. Their bond grew stronger over the years, leading to engagement in May 2016.

The couple tied the knot in July 2016 in a traditional South Indian wedding. Devisha wore a pink Kanjeevaram saree with temple gold jewellery, while SKY donned a white kurta, dhoti, and safa.

Unlike her husband, Devisha prefers privacy. She enjoys cooking, loves animals, and lives a grounded lifestyle in Mumbai. Her quiet strength has been pivotal in SKY's journey to becoming India's T20 backbone.