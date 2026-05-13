MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Kairos Pharma, Ltd. to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XVI

May 13, 2026 5:30 AM EDT | Source: LD Micro

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - Kairos Pharma, Ltd. (NYSE American: KAPA) announced today that it will be participating in the 16th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA May 18th and 19th, 2026.

Kairos Pharma, Ltd. is scheduled to present on Monday, May 18, 2026 at 01:00 PM. John Yu CEO, will be presenting on behalf of the company.

Dr. John Yu, CEO and Chairman of Kairos Pharma will give an update on Kairos' clinical program and partnering activities.

Event: LD Micro Invitational XVI

Date: Monday, May 18, 2026

Time: 01:00 PM PDT

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Summary of LD Micro Invitational XVI

The 2026 LD Micro Invitational XVI will take place May 18th and 19th, 2026 at the Luxe Hotel Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles. Registration will begin at 5:30 PM PT on May 17th in conjunction with a welcome reception. Presentations will take place from 9:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 18th, followed by panels and keynote speakers. Presentations will take place from 9:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 19th, followed by the LD Micro Moneyball Afterparty.

This two-day event will feature micro and small-cap companies across all sectors, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About Kairos Pharma, Ltd.

Based in Los Angeles, California, Kairos Pharma Ltd. (NYSE American: KAPA) is at the forefront of oncology therapeutics, utilizing structural biology to overcome drug resistance and immune suppression in cancer. Our lead candidate, ENV105, is an antibody that targets CD105-a protein identified as a key driver of resistance to various cancer treatments. Elevation of CD105 in response to standard therapy results in resistance and disease relapse. ENV105 aims to reverse drug resistance by targeting CD105 and restore the effectiveness of standard therapies across multiple cancer types. Currently, ENV105 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for castrate-resistant prostate cancer and a Phase 1 trial for lung cancer aimed at addressing significant unmet medical needs. For more information, visit kairospharma.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through its dynamic, investor-driven conferences and curated company exposure, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit .

To register, please contact: ....

For further information on Kairos Pharma, Ltd.:

CoreIR

3102486693

...

kairospharma

Source: LD Micro