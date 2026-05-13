Fuelled Group Rebrands As REALLY HONEST® And Launches What It Believes To Be The UK's First No Claims Discount For Business Insurance

MENAFN - Pressat) Challenger insurance broker Fuelled Group has today relaunched as REALLY HONEST®, introducing what it believes to be the first formalised no claims discount for SMEs in UK business insurance, outside of motor trade and long-term agreement structures.

The No Claims Discount rewards businesses with a reduction on their premium for every claim-free year. The principle is straightforward: loyalty should mean something, especially in business insurance, a market that has historically offered clients little incentive to stay beyond inertia.

The launch coincides with a full re-brand, including a new identity and website at reallyhonest. The name reflects the company's founding conviction: that business insurance has long been complicated on purpose, slow by design, and written by people who have never had to make a claim themselves. Founded in 2018 by Steven Darrah under the name Fuelled, REALLY HONEST has since helped protect thousands of businesses, and holds a 96% renewal retention rate and a loss ratio of approximately 1% in its core tech segment.

Steven Darrah, CEO and founder, said: "The insurance industry has spent decades hiding behind jargon and small print. We built this business because we believed there was a better way. The name REALLY HONEST isn't a marketing line; it's a standard we hold ourselves to every day."

REALLY HONEST

REALLY HONEST is a trading name of Fuelled Group Ltd, Registered at 1, George House, Chequers Close, Malvern WR14 1GP, and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (810317).

