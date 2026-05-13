Co-Packaged Optics In The AI Data Center Market And Technology Forecast Report 2026-2034: Roadmaps Of 30+ Key CPO Firms And How They Identify Their Roadmaps With AI And Rebrand CPO As A Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CPO offers key opportunities by addressing bandwidth and latency issues for AI clusters, enhancing efficiency and scalability. Positioned to become a major interconnect in AI data centers by 2026, it provides pathways for business growth and innovation in AI-targeted applications.

Dublin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Co-Packaged Optics in the AI Data Center: A Ten-Year Market and Technology Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

A primary goal for this report is to update CPO forecasts with breakouts by application, speed and technology, network segment and type of data center.

These new projections take into consideration how the rise of AI has impacted CPO technology and its market dynamics. CPO now promises a practical path to scaling multi-rack AI clusters. Meanwhile, major AI vendors, such as AI-accelerator suppliers and system integrators, are designing CPO solutions and positioning them for 2025-2026 deployments in AI data centers.

Co-packaged optics (CPO) addresses bandwidth and latency bottlenecks by moving optical interfaces close to the electrical die, shortening high-speed electrical paths and enabling denser, low-power optical fabrics. This results in higher aggregate bandwidth per accelerator and low energy/bit - thereby aligning with the economics and engineering needs of AI clusters, which is where CPO is currently being positioned. CPO technology is still immature at the present time and the forecasts contained in this report paint different standards and product scenarios and how they will impact the evolving CPO market.

In 2020, the analyst of the report was the first company to publish a co-packaged optics (CPO) market report. They now think that by 2026, CPO will become a major interconnect technology in AI data centers throughout the world. In this report, they build a roadmap for the transition to CPO and show where business value will be created.

Topics Covered by This Report



How CPO products, technology and standards will evolve in the future

CPO transition guidance for AI data center managers including case studies and profiles of CPO current trials

Roadmaps of 30+ key CPO firms and how they identify their roadmaps with AI and rebrand CPO as primarily an AI platform. Also, a review of the most exciting CPO startups and where these firms see their competitive advantage CPO for on-rack, rack-to-rack and AI data center interconnection and the products that these applications inspire

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

E.1 Market Environment and Situations Influencing the Market

E.2 Potential CPO Benefits

E.3 Uncertainties Preventing a CPO Boom

E.3.1 Does AI Need CPO and is CPO Ready for AI?

E.4 Technical/Market Evolution of the CPO Market for AI Applications

E.4.1 Adventures in Cooling

E.4.2 CPO Test Equipment: Sales Prior to the CPO Market

E.4.3 Other Technical Issues

E.5 Why CPO is Likely to Succeed - At Least for Now

E.6 Summary of CPO Market Forecasts 2026-2034

Chapter One: Introduction

1.1 Background to this Report

1.2 Goals and Scope of this Report

1.3 Plan of this Report

Chapter Two: Co-packaged Optics: A Technology, Components and Business Opportunity Evolving

2.1 CPO in Traditional AI Data Centers

2.2 CPO for Next-Gen AI Data Centers

2.2.1 CPO Data Rates

2.2.2 Thermal Management

2.2.3 Electrical Interfaces and Channel Loss

2.2.4 Optical Interfaces

2.2.5 Integration Strategies, Manufacturing and CPO

2.3 CPO-related Test Equipment

2.4 Optical Engines

2.4.1 The Broadcom and NVIDIA Approaches

2.5 Fiber, Connector and Couplers for CPO

2.5.1 Thoughts from Broadcom and NVIDIA

2.5.2 Vertical Coupling

2.6 Fiber Solutions for CPO

2.6.1 Multi-core fibers and Fiber Pitch Reduction

2.6.2 Reducing the Pitch

2.7 Lasers for CPO

2.7.1 External Lasers and ELSFP

2.7.2 Module-integrated lasers

Chapter Three: CPO Standards and Implications

3.1 OIF and the Emergence of Co-Packaged Optics

3.1.1 Framework IA (2022)

3.1.2 OIF standards 3.2T CPO Module

3.1.3 External Laser Small Form Pluggable ELSP IA (2023)

3.1.4 CEI-112G / CEI-224G Electrical Interfaces

3.1.5 IAs for CPO Management Interfaces

3.1.6 Future IAs of the CPO Kind

3.1.7 Telemetry and Management

3.2 CPO Standardization in China

3.3 UCIe and CPO

3.4 CPO and Ultra Ethernet

3.4.1 Ultra Ethernet

3.4.2 Advanced Photonics Coalition

Chapter Four: CPO Markets and Forecasts

4.1 Thoughts on the Growth and Size of the CPO Market

4.2 Organic Traffic Growth for CPO Impact on CPO Demand

4.2.1 What Video Taught Data Centers: Bandwidth and Latency

4.2.2 CPO Market by Size of Data Center

4.3 CPO and Hyperscale Data Centers

4.3.1 Hyperscale Data Center Evolution

4.3.2 A CPO Inflection Point by 2032: A Forecast

4.3.3 Penetration of CPO into Switches

4.3.4 Penetration of CPO into Data Servers

4.3.5 Impact on Fiber and Data Center Rack Design

4.3.6 Pricing of CPO Products

4.4 CPO and Conventional Data Centers: Prophesies

4.5 CPO and Edge Data Centers

4.5.1 CPO at the Edge

4.6 CPO Data Center Interconnection

4.6.1 Role of CPO in DCI

4.7 Non-AI Applications for CPO

4.7.1 High-Performance Computing

4.7.2 CPO's Impact on IoT

4.7.3 CPO and Sensors

4.7.4 Disaggregated Compute Systems: Applications for CPO

Chapter Five: End-user Perspectives, Strategies and Guidance: Problems Still to Overcome?

5.1 AI Exaggerates the Importance of CPO!

5.2 Stage One: The Path to CPO - NPO, LPO and "Real" CPO

5.3 NPO (Near-packaged Optics)

5.3.1 LPO (Linear Pluggable Optics)

5.4 Stage Two: Rebuilding the Infrastructure for CPO: Practical Considerations for Processes and Components

5.4.1 Availability of Commercial Component Choices

5.4.2 CPO and the Old Copper vs. Glass Debate

5.4.3 Cooling, Power and Sustainability

5.4.4 ELSFP and the CPO Supply Chain

5.5 Stage Three: Pilot Project, Plugfests and Demos

5.5.1 Multivendor Plugfests

5.5.2 Hyperscaler Internal Trials

5.5.3 Vendor Demos

Chapter Six: Profiles: Suppliers and Influencers

6.1 AMD (United States)

6.2 Ayar Labs (United States)

6.3 Broadcom (United States)

6.4 Ciena/Nubis (United States)

6.5 Cisco (United States)

6.6 Coherent (United States)

6.7 Corning (United States)

6.8 DuPont (United States)

6.9 Furukawa Electric (Japan)

6.10 Google (United States)

6.11 Hengtong Optic-Electric (China)

6.12 Huawei (China)

6.13 IBM (United States)

6.14 Intel (United States)

6.15 Kyocera (Japan)

6.16 Lightmatter (United States)

6.17 Lumentum (United States)

6.18 Marvell (United States)

6.19 Meta/Facebook (United States)

6.20 Microsoft (United States)

6.21 Micas Networks (United States)

6.22 Molex (United States)

6.23 NVIDIA (United States)

6.24 POET Technologies (Canada)

6.25 Quantifi (New Zealand)

6.26 Ranovus (Canada)

6.27 SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

6.28 Senko Advanced Components (United States)

6.29 Skorpios Technologies (United States)

6.30 Sumitomo Electric (Japan)

6.31 TE Connectivity (United States)

6.32 Teramount (Israel)

6.33 Third-party Transceiver Suppliers and Distributors and the Future of CPO

6.34 Startups, Investors and Pure Players in CPO

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