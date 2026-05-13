FORVIA: COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF 4 JUNE 2026 - AVAILABILITY OF PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS

NANTERRE, France

Wednesday 13 May 2026

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF 4 JUNE 2026

Availability of Preparatory Documents

FORVIA (hereinafter the“ Company”) informs its shareholders that they are convened to the Combined Shareholders' Meeting (hereinafter the“ General Meeting”) to be held on 4 June 2026, at 10 a.m. (Paris time) at the registered office in Nanterre.

The meeting notice published in the Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires (BALO) on 27 April 2026, and the convening notice which will be published, in the BALO and in the legal gazette (online news service) Les Affiches Parisiennes, on 18 May 2026 contain the agenda and the draft text of the resolutions which will be submitted to the vote of the shareholders at the General Meeting. The main modalities for participating in the General Meeting are detailed in these notices as well as in the convening brochure to the General Meeting available on the Company's website.

In accordance with Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, shareholders may consult on the Company's website ( ) the preparatory information documents for this General Meeting. Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the webpage dedicated to the General Meeting, which contains all relevant information relating to this General Meeting:

/investors/individual-shareholders/general-shareholders-meeting

The documents and information relating to the General Meeting shall be made available to shareholders in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations.