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U.S. Refunds USD35B in Struck-Down Trump Tariffs
(MENAFN) American customs authorities have begun processing tens of billions of dollars in tariff refunds following a landmark Supreme Court ruling that declared President Donald Trump's sweeping import levies unconstitutional, new court documents revealed Tuesday.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has processed 35.46 billion dollars in tariff refunds and associated interest as of Monday, according to a filing submitted to the U.S. Court of International Trade. The agency has received 126,237 refund applications tied to tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), of which 86,874 have been validated to date.
The refund wave stems from a February ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, which found that Trump's broad use of IEEPA to impose tariffs on goods from nearly all American trading partners exceeded presidential authority and was unconstitutional. Total CBP collections subject to refunds under that ruling are estimated to reach as high as 166 billion dollars.
In the wake of the Supreme Court decision, Trump moved swiftly to impose a temporary blanket 10-percent global tariff under the Trade Act of 1974 — a measure that was itself struck down by the Court of International Trade on May 7. The trade court determined that Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 permits tariff imposition only in cases involving "large and serious balance-of-payment deficits."
The legal fallout is now spilling into the consumer sphere. With refunds actively being processed, some consumers are pursuing class action lawsuits seeking reimbursement for tariff costs that were passed down to them at the point of sale, according to local media reports.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has processed 35.46 billion dollars in tariff refunds and associated interest as of Monday, according to a filing submitted to the U.S. Court of International Trade. The agency has received 126,237 refund applications tied to tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), of which 86,874 have been validated to date.
The refund wave stems from a February ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, which found that Trump's broad use of IEEPA to impose tariffs on goods from nearly all American trading partners exceeded presidential authority and was unconstitutional. Total CBP collections subject to refunds under that ruling are estimated to reach as high as 166 billion dollars.
In the wake of the Supreme Court decision, Trump moved swiftly to impose a temporary blanket 10-percent global tariff under the Trade Act of 1974 — a measure that was itself struck down by the Court of International Trade on May 7. The trade court determined that Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 permits tariff imposition only in cases involving "large and serious balance-of-payment deficits."
The legal fallout is now spilling into the consumer sphere. With refunds actively being processed, some consumers are pursuing class action lawsuits seeking reimbursement for tariff costs that were passed down to them at the point of sale, according to local media reports.
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