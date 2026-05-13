Nations Drawing Down Oil Stocks At Record Pace: IEA
Paris, France: Countries are tapping into oil inventories and strategic reserves at a "record pace" due to supply disruption during the Middle East war, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday.
Global stocks were drawn down by a further 117 million barrels in April, the agency said in its monthly report, after a 129 million barrel drawdown in March.
"Rapidly shrinking buffers amid continued disruptions may herald future price spikes ahead," it said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment