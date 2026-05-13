Nations Drawing Down Oil Stocks At Record Pace: IEA

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Paris, France: Countries are tapping into oil inventories and strategic reserves at a "record pace" due to supply disruption during the Middle East war, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday.

Global stocks were drawn down by a further 117 million barrels in April, the agency said in its monthly report, after a 129 million barrel drawdown in March.

"Rapidly shrinking buffers amid continued disruptions may herald future price spikes ahead," it said.