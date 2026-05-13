Qatar Rail Supports Passengers With Hidden Disabilities Through Sunflower Program
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Rail has announced the launch of the Sunflower program for passengers with hidden disabilities across Doha metro and Lusail Tram networks.
The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program, a globally recognized initiative uses a sunflower as a simple, voluntary way for passengers to share that they have a hidden disability.
Qatar Rail in a statement explained that the initiative was launched to elevate passengers' experience across its networks, building on the successful introduction of the Best Buddies program last year, which received strong engagement and positive feedback.
It added that customer service teams have undergone specialised training to recognise the Sunflower symbol and are well equipped to assist passengers with hidden disabilities with empathy, professionalism, and care.Read Also
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Qatar Rail reiterated its commitment to delivering an inclusive and accessible travel experience for all passengers, noting that the initiative is part of ongoing efforts to enhance customer experience, while reflecting its strong commitment to social responsibilityBy wearing the sunflower, passengers can quietly signal that they may need more time, clearer communication, or additional support while travelling through the metro stations, helping to create understanding and more supportive interactions across the passenger journey
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