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German Automotive Industry Threatened With 225,000 Job Losses By 2035
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Germany's automotive industry could lose about 35,000 more jobs than previously forecast, the president of the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) Hildegard Muller said remarks on Wednesday, Muller expressed regret over the outlook, noting that current estimates indicate up to 225,000 jobs could be lost by 2035 100,000 jobs had already been lost between 2019 and 2025, she added. The VDA had previously forecast that 190,000 jobs would be cut between 2019 and 2035 would be particularly affected, as the shift from combustion-engine vehicles to electric mobility is leading to significant job losses in the supply sector, Muller said also blamed what she described as a "serious and persistent competitiveness crisis" in Germany and Europe for the worsening outlook."Conditions are deteriorating noticeably", Muller said, citing higher taxes and levies, expensive energy, high labour costs and excessive bureaucracy among the challenges facing the automotive industry.
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