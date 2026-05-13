Bulgaria Defense Market Data 2026-2035: Budget Allocations, Fleet Size, Program Forecasts Bulgaria Focusing On Modernizing Armed Forces For NATO Operations, Heightened By Geopolitical Tensions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bulgaria's defense market offers significant opportunities in military fixed-wing aircraft, missile systems, and naval vessels as it modernizes for NATO operations, highlighted by the acquisition of F-16s

Dublin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bulgaria Defense Market Data 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

In 2026, the Bulgarian government committed $2.9 billion to its defense budget, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6% from 2022 to 2026. This budget is set to increase at a CAGR of 6.5% through 2031, reaching $4 billion, driven by significant investments in acquisition programs.

Bulgaria's defense spending aims to modernize its armed forces for NATO operations, further emphasized by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A key procurement initiative involves the F-16C/D Block 70/72 aircraft for the Bulgarian Air Force, replacing the MiG-29A/UB fleet to enhance NATO-interoperable combat capabilities. The Bulgarian Land Forces will acquire Stryker armored fighting vehicles, improving mobility for mechanized infantry, alongside upgrades to the T-72M/M1 battle tanks with enhanced armor and engines. The Bulgarian Navy has commissioned the first of two MMPV 90 frigates, strengthening Black Sea power projection.

To navigate the aerospace and defense market, leverage an interactive Excel-based workbook from our analysts. This tool offers intuitive pivots and dashboards to analyze defense spending, procurement initiatives, platform inventories, and market trends within Bulgaria. Users can explore historical data, long-term forecasts, benchmark suppliers, and support strategic planning with comprehensive insights until 2035.

The report provides:



Defense Budget Allocations: Analyze total defense expenditure across major areas, including Acquisitions, RDT&E, Infrastructure, Personnel, and Operations & Maintenance (O&M). Contextual indicators such as GDP and exchange rates enhance analysis.

Defense Program Forecasts: Forecast spending by sector and sub-sector, with insights into individual programs and suppliers, helping assess funding priorities and program pipelines. Fleet Size: Evaluate current and future equipment inventories, with data on equipment variants, acquisition timelines, unit counts, maintenance costs, and more.

Two visualization sheets offer expert insights on trends within Bulgaria's defense market, supported by datasets on Budget Allocations, Fleet Size, and Program Forecasts.

Key Highlights



Drivers: Bulgaria's focus on modernizing armed forces for NATO operations, heightened by geopolitical tensions.

Top 3 Sectors: Military Fixed Wing Aircraft, Missiles and Defense Systems, Naval Vessels. Top Fleet Origins: Serbia, Czech Republic, United States, Russia, Poland.

Report Scope

Gain unique insights through an interactive model that illustrates trends within the market. Covered sections include:



Interactive Visualizations: Dashboards with charts analyzing qualitative and quantitative trends.

Defense Budget Allocations: Detailed coverage of expenditure across categories with macroeconomic indicators.

Defense Program Forecasts: Analysis of spending by sector, program, and supplier to evaluate priorities.

Fleet Size and Inventory: Assessment of military inventories, acquisition timelines, maintenance costs, and modernization opportunities. Sources: Data sourced from government budgets, defense ministries, and industry reports.

Reasons to Buy:



Identify investment opportunities in Bulgaria's defense market through historical and future trend analyses.

Monitor and compare budget allocations with economic indicators.

Evaluate program-level priorities and pipelines to understand funding stability and growth prospects.

Analyze fleet modernization prospects through detailed platform-level data.

Enhance competitive intelligence via supplier and manufacturer analysis across defense programs. Improve decision-making efficiency with a ready-to-use, customizable Excel workbook.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Lockheed Martin Corp

General Dynamics Land Systems Inc

NVL BV & Co KG and Mtg Dolphin Plc

Brahmos Aerospace Pvt Ltd

Diehl Defence GmbH & Co KG

Mesko S.A

KNDS NV

RTX Corp and Lockheed Martin Corp

MBDA Holdings SAS

Thales SA

GE Aerospace

L3Harris Technologies Inc

RTX Corp

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS

Saab AB

Chelton Ltd. and L3Harris Technologies Inc

Stellantis NV

Escribano Mechanical & Engineering SL

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

Leonardo SpA

Hensoldt AG

PCO SA

Rheinmetall AG

Northrop Grumman Corp

Oshkosh Defense LLC

Hades Defence Systems

Workskiff Inc

Mars Armor OOD

Lockheed Martin Corp

Special Tactical Supplies Ltd

Rheinmetall Protection Systems GmbH

Safran Aerosystems

Terma AS

BAE Systems Inc Samel-90 Plc

For more information about this report visit

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