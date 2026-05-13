Viral Alert Chinese School Uses Dolls To Teach Rebellious Students Empathy, Internet Divided

A special education institute in eastern China that targets“problematic” teenagers has sparked controversy for allowing its students to carry toy dolls throughout the school day as part of gratitude lessons. The school accepts adolescent students who exhibit rebellious behaviour, lack motivation for studying, are addicted to online games, or display a fiery temper and early dating tendencies. Videos of students carrying toy dolls on their backs during classes and nestling them in their arms during lunch have recently gone viral on social media, according to Huashang News.

In Xuzhou, Jiangsu province, Yuanzhong Special Education School admits teenage students who are rebellious, unmotivated to learn, addicted to internet gaming, or who have a fiery temper and early dating tendencies. According to the Huashang News, footage of kids holding toy dolls in their arms at lunch and carrying them on their backs throughout class have recently gone viral on social media.

Another widely shared video has pupils crouching and walking while holding their 2.5 kilogram dolls to mimic the experience of parents training young children to walk.

A special education school in China has gone viral after making "rebellious" teenagers carry baby dolls for a week to teach them gratitude and help them understand the challenges faced by parents. twitter/ZTqYnFKte0

- Namit (@NamitGusain23) May 13, 2026

“My legs felt numb after walking for 1 km this way. Now I understand the hardships my parents endure,” commented an unnamed student featured in the report. The school's principal, who is known by the surname Du, explained that since their students are generally rebellious, the institution aims to implement gratitude education through unique methods.

"We encourage them to understand the challenges a mother faces during pregnancy and to experience caring for a 'baby,'" Du said.“Our hope is that students will come to appreciate their parents' kindness, leading to a shift in their outlook on life. Moreover, our educational approach is well-regarded by parents,” he added.

Social Media Reactions

This unconventional teaching method has elicited mixed reactions on mainland social media.“It will be beneficial in teaching students to be more careful and patient,” one internet user observed.

Another person humorously commented:“These babies are too quiet. They should be crying and needing to be changed frequently – that is what a real baby does!”

“Years later, when they reflect on this experience, they might decide against having children,” commented one online observer.

These centres typically charge fees ranging from 8,000 to 20,000 yuan (US$1,200 to US$2,900) per month, employing an enclosed and military-style management approach.