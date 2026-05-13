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Moderate Earthquake Strikes Near Tehran
(MENAFN) An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale struck an area near Iran’s capital late Tuesday, affecting regions east of Tehran close to the city of Pardis, according to official seismic monitoring reports.
Preliminary information released by Iran’s Seismological Center stated that the tremor occurred at 2016 GMT and originated at a depth of 10 kilometers beneath the surface.
Reports said the quake’s epicenter was situated near the border separating Tehran and Mazandaran provinces, approximately 41 kilometers from Tehran and about 77 kilometers from Karaj.
The tremor was reportedly felt across multiple nearby districts, including eastern sections of Tehran province as well as neighboring cities located in Mazandaran province.
Authorities had not announced any casualties or material damage immediately following the earthquake, according to reports.
Preliminary information released by Iran’s Seismological Center stated that the tremor occurred at 2016 GMT and originated at a depth of 10 kilometers beneath the surface.
Reports said the quake’s epicenter was situated near the border separating Tehran and Mazandaran provinces, approximately 41 kilometers from Tehran and about 77 kilometers from Karaj.
The tremor was reportedly felt across multiple nearby districts, including eastern sections of Tehran province as well as neighboring cities located in Mazandaran province.
Authorities had not announced any casualties or material damage immediately following the earthquake, according to reports.
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