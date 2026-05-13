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Sharpeagle Introduces Forklift Radar Object Detection System RODS-M30 For Advanced Warehouse Safety
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) SharpEagle Technology has officially introduced the SharpEagle Forklift Radar Object Detection System RODS-M30, a new advanced safety solution developed to address the growing challenges of modern warehouse and industrial operations.
As logistics centers, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities continue to expand, forklift traffic and pedestrian interaction have increased significantly. This has created higher risks of collisions, blind spot incidents, and operational accidents in busy industrial environments. Traditional safety measures such as mirrors, alarms, and manual monitoring are often insufficient in fast-paced workplaces where visibility is limited.
To help industries improve workplace safety, SharpEagle has developed the RODS-M30 with advanced radar detection technology capable of identifying obstacles and hazards in real time. The system provides up to 30 meters of detection range, enabling forklift operators to receive early warnings before potential collisions occur.
The RODS-M30 is specifically designed for demanding industrial conditions where visibility challenges are common. Unlike standard camera-based systems, radar technology performs reliably in dust, fog, low-light conditions, and harsh environments, making it ideal for warehouses, logistics hubs, ports, and construction sites.
The newly launched system features intelligent multi-zone detection, allowing operators to monitor surrounding areas more effectively and respond quickly to potential hazards. By improving awareness around forklifts, the system helps reduce workplace accidents, minimize equipment damage, and create safer operational environments for both workers and pedestrians.
According to SharpEagle Technology, the introduction of the RODS-M30 reflects the increasing demand for proactive industrial safety solutions. Businesses worldwide are focusing more on preventive safety strategies to reduce downtime, improve compliance, and strengthen workplace safety standards.
“Modern industrial operations require smarter safety technologies that can operate effectively in dynamic environments,” said a spokesperson from SharpEagle Technology.“The RODS-M30 has been developed to provide reliable object detection and help businesses build safer and more efficient workplaces.”
The launch of the RODS-M30 further expands SharpEagle's portfolio of advanced industrial safety solutions, including forklift camera systems, explosion-proof surveillance technologies, and AI-powered monitoring systems designed for high-risk industries worldwide.
As warehouse operations continue to become more complex and fast-moving, technologies like radar-based object detection are rapidly becoming essential components of modern material handling safety strategies.
About SharpEagle Technology
SharpEagle Technology is a global provider of industrial safety solutions specializing in forklift safety systems, explosion-proof CCTV cameras, and AI-powered monitoring technologies for warehouses, logistics, construction, and high-risk industrial environments.
For more information, visit:
SharpEagle UK – RODS-M30 Product Page:
As logistics centers, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities continue to expand, forklift traffic and pedestrian interaction have increased significantly. This has created higher risks of collisions, blind spot incidents, and operational accidents in busy industrial environments. Traditional safety measures such as mirrors, alarms, and manual monitoring are often insufficient in fast-paced workplaces where visibility is limited.
To help industries improve workplace safety, SharpEagle has developed the RODS-M30 with advanced radar detection technology capable of identifying obstacles and hazards in real time. The system provides up to 30 meters of detection range, enabling forklift operators to receive early warnings before potential collisions occur.
The RODS-M30 is specifically designed for demanding industrial conditions where visibility challenges are common. Unlike standard camera-based systems, radar technology performs reliably in dust, fog, low-light conditions, and harsh environments, making it ideal for warehouses, logistics hubs, ports, and construction sites.
The newly launched system features intelligent multi-zone detection, allowing operators to monitor surrounding areas more effectively and respond quickly to potential hazards. By improving awareness around forklifts, the system helps reduce workplace accidents, minimize equipment damage, and create safer operational environments for both workers and pedestrians.
According to SharpEagle Technology, the introduction of the RODS-M30 reflects the increasing demand for proactive industrial safety solutions. Businesses worldwide are focusing more on preventive safety strategies to reduce downtime, improve compliance, and strengthen workplace safety standards.
“Modern industrial operations require smarter safety technologies that can operate effectively in dynamic environments,” said a spokesperson from SharpEagle Technology.“The RODS-M30 has been developed to provide reliable object detection and help businesses build safer and more efficient workplaces.”
The launch of the RODS-M30 further expands SharpEagle's portfolio of advanced industrial safety solutions, including forklift camera systems, explosion-proof surveillance technologies, and AI-powered monitoring systems designed for high-risk industries worldwide.
As warehouse operations continue to become more complex and fast-moving, technologies like radar-based object detection are rapidly becoming essential components of modern material handling safety strategies.
About SharpEagle Technology
SharpEagle Technology is a global provider of industrial safety solutions specializing in forklift safety systems, explosion-proof CCTV cameras, and AI-powered monitoring technologies for warehouses, logistics, construction, and high-risk industrial environments.
For more information, visit:
SharpEagle UK – RODS-M30 Product Page:
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